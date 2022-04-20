2 sought in cash scam at Culpeper Walmart

The Culpeper Police Dept. is seeking assistance in identifying a man and a woman suspected in a cash scam larceny at Walmarat.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 3.

The suspects are described as a white male and white female (possibly middle eastern descent) in their 20s.

The man was wearing a black jacket, black undershirt with a decal on the front, dark colored pants and black shoes.

The woman had dyed long blonde hair, wearing a pink sweatshirt hoodie, dark colored pants, black boots and had a dark colored purse hung over her shoulder.

The duo parked at a far parking lot across the street from the store so it is unknown what vehicle they were driving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPO Det. J. Barone (PD21) at 540/727-3430 ext. 5530, the 24-hour non-emergency dispatch line at 540/727-7900 and anonymously through CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.