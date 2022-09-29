Brothers charged in Culpeper fentanyl ring

Two brothers from Haymarket are in police custody after a multi-jurisdictional seized thousands of fentanyl pills that authorities say were destined for resale in the Culpeper area.

Members of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office’s Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team, the Virginia State Police Drug Task Force and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency investigated distribution of the deadly opioid pills being sold as counterfeit Percocet pills, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday.

Criminal activity associated with the investigation crossed into several locations that included Culpeper County, Lt. Les Tyler, the Sheriff’s Office’s spokesman, said Wednesday evening.

The investigation identified Thomas Marshall, 24, of Haymarket in western Prince William County as a significant local distributor of the pills, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A search warrant was executed Tuesday at Marshall’s residence, resulting in the seizure of more than 700 grams of pressed fentanyl (about 7,000 pills), nearly $33,000 in cash, and nine guns.

Marshall was charged with possession of a schedule I or II substance with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. He was being held in the Prince William Adult Detention Center without bail.

His brother, Jonathon Marshall, 19, was also arrested Tuesday at the home they shared.

Jonathon Marshall was charged with possession of a schedule I or II substance with the intent to distribute and possession of a schedule I or II substance while in possession of a firearm. He was also placed in the Prince William Adult Detention Center without bail.

Before the search, officers seized another 500 grams of the fentanyl pills, for a total weight of 1.2 kilos, the Sheriff’s Office said. A single pill of this type is commonly sold in the area for $25 each, the agency said.

In a statement, Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins said local detectives take thousands of fentanyl pills off the street every month.

“America knows fentanyl and opioid overdose is the leading cause of death of 18- to 45-year-olds, and over 95% of all fentanyl enters the U.S. through our southern border,” Jenkins said. “Every citizen should be alarmed about our open border and the drugs and violence coming to our communities.”

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that from May to September it had seized 10 million fentanyl-laced pills stamped to look like other opioids, Percocet or Oxycontin.

Senior DOJ officials pointed the finger at Mexican drug cartels for trafficking in the pills, CBS News reported.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be 50 times more potent than heroin, and even a tiny amount can be lethal, CBS News said. Fake prescription pills are especially dangerous because it’s difficult to tell how strong they are.

About two-thirds of overdose deaths in the U.S. have been linked to fentanyl or other powerful, illicitly made synthetic opioids, CBS News reported.