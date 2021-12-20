Culpeper man arrested in sting operation, faces gun charges

Barrera was charged with six felony counts of possession of a firearm by a noncitizen, and two counts of not conducting a criminal background check.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vazquez of the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, at 540/727-7520.

“Virginia citizens should realize the extent that Mexican cartels have continued to increase their activity nationwide. Our detectives have purchased kilos of drugs as well as firearms in our region for many months,” Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins said in a statement. “I often say every county is a border county and our southern border has been much more wide open since the end of January this year.”