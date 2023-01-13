Culpeper Police: trio wanted in Target thefts here, other locations

The Culpeper Police Department is attempting to identify three people caught on a big box store surveillance video suspected in a fraud incident that happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5 inside the Culpeper Target.

Police say the trio defrauded the store out of several thousand dollars’ worth of merchandise and gift cards. The same people are believed to be involved in multiple store thefts in surrounding Target store locations.

They were seen driving a dark grey colored newer model SUV-style vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. MPO R. Brooking at 540/727-3430 ext. 5504, 540/727-7900 or anonymously through CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.