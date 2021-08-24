Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Aug. 16-22

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Aug. 16 Erwin Rodrigo Rax Chub, age 23, 400 vlock of South Sunland Drive, Sanford, Fla.; driving under the influence of alcohol; drinking while driving or open container; accident: driver not report, with death/injury/damage greater than $1,000.
Aug. 17Elias Moises Samayoa, age 20, 300 block of Lafayette Drive, Culpeper; contempt of court.
Sarah Baldwin Tyler, age 51, 300 block of Lesco Boulevard, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.
Andrew Michael Roy, age 38, 3000 block of Clark Street, Capitol Heights, Md.; profane, threatening language over public airway.
Aug. 18 Jordan Elizabeth Mills, age 27, 100 block of Jubilee Avenue, Martinsburg, W.Va.; contempt of court.
Thomas Lester Mills, age 57, 14000 block of Bridle Court, Reva; felonious assault.
Aug. 19 Paulino Hernandez Sanchez, age 20, 300 block of Lewis Street, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; drinking while driving or open container.
Elmore James Taylor Jr., age 21, 1400 block of Brownleaf Drive, Richmond; drunk in public, profane language.
Larry Darnell Greene III, age 27, 200 block of East Williams Street, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member, third offense; unlawful use or injury to telephone lines.
Chase Austin Jenkins, age 22, 700 block of Zeuswyn Drive, Culpeper; drugs/alcohol, first offender violation, misdemeanor.
Allen Roosevelt Colbert Jr., 6000 block of Johnson Lane, Reva; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Kimberly Dawn Jenkins, age 46, 500 block of First Street, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Aug. 20 Elizabeth Ann Jenkins, age 33, 7000 block of Oak Drive, Reva; nine counts of larceny: third or subsequent conviction; trespassing: after being forbidden to do so; failure to appear.
Erwin Rodrigo Rax Chub, age 19, 400 block of South Sunland Drive, Sanford, Fla.; probation violation: assault and battery--family member, first offense.
Mary Katherine Estes, age 28, 11000 block of Fairmont Street, Orange; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Tammy Lynn Hayes, age 48, 7000 block of Pleaant Lane, Culpeper; distribute/sell for profit schedule I, II controlled substance.
Joshua Kieran Gentry, age 26, 24000 block of Eddies Walk Way, Unionville; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance; felony by prisoner.
Fredy O. Mendez-Perez, age 20, 600 block of Mountain View Drive, Culpeper; hit and run--personal injury; obstructing justice.
Aug. 21Robert Thomas Hawthorne Jr., age 32, 600 block of Lonetree Court, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance; possession of schedule IV controlled substance.
Erwin Rodrigo Rax Chub, age 19, 400 block of South Sunland Drive, Sanford, Fla.; giving false identity to law enforcement officer; unlawful purchase or possession of alcoholic beverage.
Aug. 22 Kasey Lynn Peters, age 21, 7000 block of Eggbornsville Road, Rixeyville; drunk in public, profane language.
Thomas David Sykes, age 31, 1300 block of High Street, Culpeper; rape.
Fernando Lopez Sales, age 30, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; giving false identity to law enforcement officer; drinking while driving or open container.