Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Aug. 2-8

Michael Kevin Blucker, age 55, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; assault and battery.

Angel Licona Escota, age 23, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Aug. 5 Timothy Wayne Turner Jr., age 32, 100 block of Thaxton Court, Stafford; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Blake Newman, age 57, 42000 block of Willow Creek Way, Brambleton; assault and battery—simple.

Aug. 6 Benjamin Cambranis-Colli, age 56, 13000 block of Partlow Court, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Brian Silka, age 36, 900 block of North Main Street, Culpeper; probation: violation on felony charge.

Marvin Lorenzo Farewell Jr., age 35, 300 block of Wine Street, Culpeper; eluding police--endanger persons or police car; giving false identity to law enforcement officer.

Jonte Gebrell Smith, age 21, 8900 block of McDowell Common, Manassas; possess, transport firearms by convicted felons; concealed weapon: carry; intentionally prevent a law enforcement officer from arresting.