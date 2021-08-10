Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Aug. 2-8

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Aug. 2 Carlyle Avelino McPeak, age 48, 12000 block of Shaderock Lane, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Christopher Lee Fouts, age 26, 17000 block of Willow Creek Lane, Culpeper; probation violation.
Travis Jermaine Hagens, age 48, 1200 block of Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper; probation violation.
Santana Rivera Rainwater, age 60, 1800 block of Picadilly Circus, Culpeper; assauly and battery—simple.
Aug. 3 David James McBroom, age 53, 1800 block of Picadilly Circus, Culpeper; contempt of court.
Joshua Tyler Sawyer, age 26, 100 block of Thornton Court, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.
Aug. 4 Carrie Delia Marie Payton-Ramirez, age 40, 7400 block of Frilly Lane, Warrenton; monument intentional damage, value less than $1,000.
Nicholas Anthony Lanasa, age 37, 7000 block of Stewarts Retreat Lane, Mechanicsville; assault and battery—family member.
Maleke Rashad Fullerton, age 18, 600 block of Lonetree Court, Culpeper; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.
Michael Kevin Blucker, age 55, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; assault and battery.
Angel Licona Escota, age 23, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Aug. 5 Timothy Wayne Turner Jr., age 32, 100 block of Thaxton Court, Stafford; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Blake Newman, age 57, 42000 block of Willow Creek Way, Brambleton; assault and battery—simple.
Aug. 6 Benjamin Cambranis-Colli, age 56, 13000 block of Partlow Court, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Brian Silka, age 36, 900 block of North Main Street, Culpeper; probation: violation on felony charge.
Marvin Lorenzo Farewell Jr., age 35, 300 block of Wine Street, Culpeper; eluding police--endanger persons or police car; giving false identity to law enforcement officer.
Jonte Gebrell Smith, age 21, 8900 block of McDowell Common, Manassas; possess, transport firearms by convicted felons; concealed weapon: carry; intentionally prevent a law enforcement officer from arresting.
Aug. 7Ryan Scott Davis, age 33, 16000 block of Longbranch Lane, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; carrying concealed weapon—first offense.
Alfredo Plabo J’menez, age 22, 500 block of Washington Street, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Aug. 8 Marvin Sales-Pablo, age 22, 500 block of Mariel Way, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; drinking while driving or open container.
Alfredo Domingo Vasquez, age 25, 700 block of Belle Court, Culpeper; assault and battery.
Ruben Dario Choc Coc, age 20, 700 block of Holly Crest Drive, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.
Juan Sagui, age 56, 800 block of Fairfax Street, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.