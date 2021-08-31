Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Aug. 23-29

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Aug. 23 Anthony Mark Jackson, age 24, 300 block of Russo Way, Bel Air, Md.; conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act--felony; distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II controlled substance; obstructing justice; assault and battery—police officer or firefighter; monument: intentional damage, value greater than or equal to $1,000.

Warren Kendall Moore, age 54, 1500 block of Old Fredericksburg Road, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member; unlawful use or injury to telephone lines.

Jessica Esmeralda Portillo, age 34, 700 block of Monument Lane, Culpeper; refusal second test within 10 years; DWI: second offense within five years.

Ronnie Pierre Jerome Settle Jr., age 29, 17000 block of Black Oak Drive, Brandy Station; assault and battery—simple.

Aaminah Khair Burke, age 23, 300 block of Russo Way, Bel Air, Md.; distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II controlled substance; conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act—felony.

Anthony Mark Jackson Jr., age 24, 300 block of Russo Way, Bel Air, Md.; two counts of distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II controlled substance.