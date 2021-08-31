Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Aug. 23-29

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Aug. 23 Anthony Mark Jackson, age 24, 300 block of Russo Way, Bel Air, Md.; conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act--felony; distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II controlled substance; obstructing justice; assault and battery—police officer or firefighter; monument: intentional damage, value greater than or equal to $1,000.
Warren Kendall Moore, age 54, 1500 block of Old Fredericksburg Road, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member; unlawful use or injury to telephone lines.
Jessica Esmeralda Portillo, age 34, 700 block of Monument Lane, Culpeper; refusal second test within 10 years; DWI: second offense within five years.
Ronnie Pierre Jerome Settle Jr., age 29, 17000 block of Black Oak Drive, Brandy Station; assault and battery—simple.
Aaminah Khair Burke, age 23, 300 block of Russo Way, Bel Air, Md.; distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II controlled substance; conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act—felony.
Anthony Mark Jackson Jr., age 24, 300 block of Russo Way, Bel Air, Md.; two counts of distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II controlled substance.
Aug. 24 Garland Marcell Green, age 31, 35000 block of Sara Court, Locust Grove; monument: intentional damage, value less than $1,000; drunk in public, profane language.
Aug. 25Fernando Lopez Sales, age 30, 700 block of Belle Court, Culpeper; contempt of court.
Mackenzie O’Bryant Richards, age 35, 100 block of Garr Avenue, Culpeper; violate condition of release.
Mary Elizabeth Woodward, age 35, 16000 block of Woodlands Drive, Orange; forging, uttering; credit card theft; credit card fraud less than $500.
Davon Tyrell Raeshawn Fletcher, age 22, 5000 block of Hale Street, Bealeton; robbery; burglary: at night, to commit felony; possession of burglary tools; felonious assault; assault and battery.
Aug. 26 Joshua Lewis Pritchett, age 38, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Dani Amilcar Coc Pop, age 21, 1400 block of Old Fredericksburg Road, Culpeper; contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Jeremy Patrick Payne, age 29, 15000 block of Douglas Street, Culpeper; two counts of possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Peter Douglas Oberndorf, age 24, 15000 block of Old House Court, Culpeper; distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II controlled substance.
Aug. 27 Antonio Terrell Murray, age 32, 100 block of North Marshall Street, Front Royal; fail to pay restitution.
Oracio Sales Leiva, age 20, 400 block of Washington Street, Culpeper; consensual intercourse with child over 15 years old.
Angel Licona Escota, age 23, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; two counts of contempt of court; assault and battery—police officer or firefighter; drunk in public, profane language.
Gregory Allen Wharton II, age 34, 16000 block of Blue Hill Lane, Amissville; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.
Jose Velasquez-Perez, age 28, 300 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years; giving false identity to law enforcement officer.
Aug. 29 Joseph Louis Sachs, age 25, 100 block of Nottingham Street, Culpeper; disorderly conduct; two counts of violate protective orders.
Erick Ezeqiel Salgado Gaspar, age 25, 600 block of Southview Court, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.
Ronald Harding Ward III, age 19, 400 block of East Spencer Street, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.