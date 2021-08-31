 Skip to main content
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Aug. 23-29
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Aug. 23-29

Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Aug. 23 Anthony Mark Jackson, age 24, 300 block of Russo Way, Bel Air, Md.; conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act--felony; distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II controlled substance; obstructing justice; assault and battery—police officer or firefighter; monument: intentional damage, value greater than or equal to $1,000.

Warren Kendall Moore, age 54, 1500 block of Old Fredericksburg Road, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member; unlawful use or injury to telephone lines.

Jessica Esmeralda Portillo, age 34, 700 block of Monument Lane, Culpeper; refusal second test within 10 years; DWI: second offense within five years.

Ronnie Pierre Jerome Settle Jr., age 29, 17000 block of Black Oak Drive, Brandy Station; assault and battery—simple.

Aaminah Khair Burke, age 23, 300 block of Russo Way, Bel Air, Md.; distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II controlled substance; conspiracy to violate Drug Control Act—felony.

Anthony Mark Jackson Jr., age 24, 300 block of Russo Way, Bel Air, Md.; two counts of distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II controlled substance.

Aug. 24 Garland Marcell Green, age 31, 35000 block of Sara Court, Locust Grove; monument: intentional damage, value less than $1,000; drunk in public, profane language.

Aug. 25Fernando Lopez Sales, age 30, 700 block of Belle Court, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Mackenzie O’Bryant Richards, age 35, 100 block of Garr Avenue, Culpeper; violate condition of release.

Mary Elizabeth Woodward, age 35, 16000 block of Woodlands Drive, Orange; forging, uttering; credit card theft; credit card fraud less than $500.

Davon Tyrell Raeshawn Fletcher, age 22, 5000 block of Hale Street, Bealeton; robbery; burglary: at night, to commit felony; possession of burglary tools; felonious assault; assault and battery.

Aug. 26 Joshua Lewis Pritchett, age 38, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Dani Amilcar Coc Pop, age 21, 1400 block of Old Fredericksburg Road, Culpeper; contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Jeremy Patrick Payne, age 29, 15000 block of Douglas Street, Culpeper; two counts of possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Peter Douglas Oberndorf, age 24, 15000 block of Old House Court, Culpeper; distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II controlled substance.

Aug. 27 Antonio Terrell Murray, age 32, 100 block of North Marshall Street, Front Royal; fail to pay restitution.

Oracio Sales Leiva, age 20, 400 block of Washington Street, Culpeper; consensual intercourse with child over 15 years old.

Angel Licona Escota, age 23, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; two counts of contempt of court; assault and battery—police officer or firefighter; drunk in public, profane language.

Gregory Allen Wharton II, age 34, 16000 block of Blue Hill Lane, Amissville; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Jose Velasquez-Perez, age 28, 300 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years; giving false identity to law enforcement officer.

Aug. 29 Joseph Louis Sachs, age 25, 100 block of Nottingham Street, Culpeper; disorderly conduct; two counts of violate protective orders.

Erick Ezeqiel Salgado Gaspar, age 25, 600 block of Southview Court, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.

Ronald Harding Ward III, age 19, 400 block of East Spencer Street, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.

