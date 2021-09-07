Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Aug. 30-Sept. 5

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Aug. 30 Joshua Kieran Gentry, age 26, 100 block of West Main Street, Orange; two counts of possession of schedule I, II controlled substance; three counts of prisoner--make, procure, possess unlawful chem comp; possession of schedule IV controlled substance.

Pau; Jason Rogers, age 53, 18000 block of Constitution Highway, Orange; two counts of embezzlement less than $200.

Kristen Roseann Marie Gardner, age 32, 300 block of Snyder Lane, Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Joshua Jonathan Allen, age 31, 300 block of Snyder Lane, Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Elizabeth Fletcher Wharton, age 32, 16000 block of Blue Hill Lane, Amissville; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Aug. 31 Casey Henry Highley, age 54, 1100 block of James City Road, Reva; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Latasha Lynne Perkins, age 23, 100 block of East Washington Street, Remington; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}