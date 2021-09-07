 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Aug. 30-Sept. 5
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Aug. 30-Sept. 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Culpeper Town Police logo (copy)

Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Aug. 30 Joshua Kieran Gentry, age 26, 100 block of West Main Street, Orange; two counts of possession of schedule I, II controlled substance; three counts of prisoner--make, procure, possess unlawful chem comp; possession of schedule IV controlled substance.

Pau; Jason Rogers, age 53, 18000 block of Constitution Highway, Orange; two counts of embezzlement less than $200.

Kristen Roseann Marie Gardner, age 32, 300 block of Snyder Lane, Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Joshua Jonathan Allen, age 31, 300 block of Snyder Lane, Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Elizabeth Fletcher Wharton, age 32, 16000 block of Blue Hill Lane, Amissville; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Aug. 31 Casey Henry Highley, age 54, 1100 block of James City Road, Reva; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Latasha Lynne Perkins, age 23, 100 block of East Washington Street, Remington; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Christina Nicole Jenkins, age 27, 700 block of Fairfax Street, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.

Sept. 1 Fernando Lopez Sales, age 30, 700 block of Belle Court, Culpeper; forging, uttering.

Kimberly Lynn Ward, age 44, 800 block of Willis Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery--simple.

Sept. 3 Marvin Lorenzo Farewell Jr., age 35, 300 block of Wine Street, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Torron D. Frieson, age 44, 400 block of North Armistead Street, Alexandria; destruction of property, monument--value greater than $1,000; possess, transport firearms by convicted felons; trespass: after being forbidden to do so; firearm: use in commission of felony; abduction: by force, intimidation or deception; two counts of firearm/etc./pointing/brandishing.

Kenneth Wayne Eaton, age 57, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Sept. 5 Jose Ramon Blanco Quiles, age 28, 13000 block of Deer Run Court, Midlothian; driving under the influence of alcohol; refusal breath/blood alcohol test.

Alfredo Godinez Gomez, age 31, 100 block of McDaniel Street, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; drinking while driving or open container; refusal second test within 10 years.

Nicholas Devanney, age 33, 12000 block of Hooe Road, Bristow; drunk in public, profane language.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NJ's largest dairy farm almost destroyed in storm

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News