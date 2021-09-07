Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Aug. 30-Sept. 5

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Aug. 30 Joshua Kieran Gentry, age 26, 100 block of West Main Street, Orange; two counts of possession of schedule I, II controlled substance; three counts of prisoner--make, procure, possess unlawful chem comp; possession of schedule IV controlled substance.
Pau; Jason Rogers, age 53, 18000 block of Constitution Highway, Orange; two counts of embezzlement less than $200.
Kristen Roseann Marie Gardner, age 32, 300 block of Snyder Lane, Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.
Joshua Jonathan Allen, age 31, 300 block of Snyder Lane, Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.
Elizabeth Fletcher Wharton, age 32, 16000 block of Blue Hill Lane, Amissville; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.
Aug. 31 Casey Henry Highley, age 54, 1100 block of James City Road, Reva; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Latasha Lynne Perkins, age 23, 100 block of East Washington Street, Remington; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.
Christina Nicole Jenkins, age 27, 700 block of Fairfax Street, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.
Sept. 1 Fernando Lopez Sales, age 30, 700 block of Belle Court, Culpeper; forging, uttering.
Kimberly Lynn Ward, age 44, 800 block of Willis Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery--simple.
Sept. 3 Marvin Lorenzo Farewell Jr., age 35, 300 block of Wine Street, Culpeper; contempt of court.
Torron D. Frieson, age 44, 400 block of North Armistead Street, Alexandria; destruction of property, monument--value greater than $1,000; possess, transport firearms by convicted felons; trespass: after being forbidden to do so; firearm: use in commission of felony; abduction: by force, intimidation or deception; two counts of firearm/etc./pointing/brandishing.
Kenneth Wayne Eaton, age 57, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.
Sept. 5 Jose Ramon Blanco Quiles, age 28, 13000 block of Deer Run Court, Midlothian; driving under the influence of alcohol; refusal breath/blood alcohol test.
Alfredo Godinez Gomez, age 31, 100 block of McDaniel Street, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; drinking while driving or open container; refusal second test within 10 years.
Nicholas Devanney, age 33, 12000 block of Hooe Road, Bristow; drunk in public, profane language.