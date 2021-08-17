 Skip to main content
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Aug. 9-15
Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Aug. 9Brittnee Tamra Haught, age 33, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years.

Jonte Gebrell Smith, age 21, 8000 block of McDowell Common, Manassas; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance; possess firearm while in possession of drugs.

Gerardo Choc Asig, age 41, 400 block of Briscoe Street, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member; assault and battery; unlawful use or injury to telephone lines.

Timotheus Eugene Eason, age 62, no fixed address, Culpeper; assault and battery--simple.

Aug. 10 Jada Nicole Harris, age 24, 200 block of East Piedmont Street, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Aug. 11 Joanna Dawn Hall, age 39, 3000 block of Duet Road, Madison; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Aug. 12 Marbine Leann Corbin, age 31, 9000 block of Andrews Mill Lane, Fredericksburg; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance; prisoner--make, procure, possess unlawful chemical compound.

Jessica Dawn Wester-Marks, age 36, 400 block of North Blue Ridge Avenue, Culpeper; probation violation.

Aug. 13 Amanda Elizabeth Curry, age 27, 12000 block of J. Bren Court, Brandy Station; distribution/sell for profit schedule I, II controlled substance.

Aug 14 Paul L. Drogoz Jr., age 46, 2000 block of Walnut Branch Drive, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.

Kenneth Wayne Eaton, age 57, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Andrei Jahmere Rollins, age 19, 100 block of Sycamore Street, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Aug. 15 Juan Mendez Lopez, age 32, 100 block of East Williams Street, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

