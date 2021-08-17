Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Aug. 9-15

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Aug. 9Brittnee Tamra Haught, age 33, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years.
Jonte Gebrell Smith, age 21, 8000 block of McDowell Common, Manassas; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance; possess firearm while in possession of drugs.
Gerardo Choc Asig, age 41, 400 block of Briscoe Street, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member; assault and battery; unlawful use or injury to telephone lines.
Timotheus Eugene Eason, age 62, no fixed address, Culpeper; assault and battery--simple.
Aug. 10 Jada Nicole Harris, age 24, 200 block of East Piedmont Street, Culpeper; contempt of court.
Aug. 11 Joanna Dawn Hall, age 39, 3000 block of Duet Road, Madison; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Aug. 12 Marbine Leann Corbin, age 31, 9000 block of Andrews Mill Lane, Fredericksburg; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance; prisoner--make, procure, possess unlawful chemical compound.
Jessica Dawn Wester-Marks, age 36, 400 block of North Blue Ridge Avenue, Culpeper; probation violation.
Aug. 13 Amanda Elizabeth Curry, age 27, 12000 block of J. Bren Court, Brandy Station; distribution/sell for profit schedule I, II controlled substance.
Aug 14 Paul L. Drogoz Jr., age 46, 2000 block of Walnut Branch Drive, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.
Kenneth Wayne Eaton, age 57, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; contempt of court.
Andrei Jahmere Rollins, age 19, 100 block of Sycamore Street, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Aug. 15 Juan Mendez Lopez, age 32, 100 block of East Williams Street, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.