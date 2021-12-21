 Skip to main content
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Dec. 13-19
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Dec. 13-19

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Dec. 13 Armando Lopez, age 30, 700 block N. West St., Culpeper; contempt of court.

Rodrigo Montiel Montiel Guarda, age 47, 500 block Clubhouse Way, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Dec. 14 Ryan Kolwey Butler, age 31, 11300 block Twin Lake Road, Boston; probation violation.

Andrew William Van Horn, age 35, 100 block Ash Road, Louisa; driving after forfeiture of license.

David James McBroom, age 53, 400 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Dec. 15 Claude Eugene Tyler, age 47, 6000 block North Seminole Trail, Brightwood; driving after forfeiture of license.

Amanda Duke, age 34, 20000 block Camp Road, Culpeper; probation: violation on felony charge.

Dec. 16 Paul Ian Hicks, age 32, 600 block Rocky Knoll Arch, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Jermaine Lawrence Eason, age 36, 6800 block Oak Park Road, Madison; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Marshall James Inman, age 28, address unknown; drunk in public, profane language.

Raymond Cortece Young, age 31, 400 block E. Chandler St., Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance; possess, transport firearms by convicted felons.

Dec. 17 John Franklin Greene, age 61, 100 block S. West St., Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Nicholas Ray Wright, age 35, 20300 block Dove Hill Road, Culpeper; abuse and neglect of children; driving under the influence of alcohol; obstructing justice; refusal breath/blood alcohol test.

Ashley Ann Kilby, age 33, 600 block Yancey Street, Culpeper; two counts of revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Dec. 18 Francesco Calabrese, age 37, 500 block Mimosa Street, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Byron Humberto, age 34, no fixed address, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Carlos Tzab Dzib, age 50, 500 block Fairfax St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Dec. 19 Ameer A Al Shammari, age 25, 2400 block Walnut Ridge Lane, Charlottesville; abduction: by force, intimidation or deception; assault and battery--family member; drunk in public, profane language; unlawful use or injury to telephone lines.

Brian Edward Sherrell Jr., age 24, 100 block Saunders St., Culpeper; contempt of court.

