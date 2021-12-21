Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Dec. 13-19

Marshall James Inman, age 28, address unknown; drunk in public, profane language.

Raymond Cortece Young, age 31, 400 block E. Chandler St., Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance; possess, transport firearms by convicted felons.

Dec. 17 John Franklin Greene, age 61, 100 block S. West St., Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Nicholas Ray Wright, age 35, 20300 block Dove Hill Road, Culpeper; abuse and neglect of children; driving under the influence of alcohol; obstructing justice; refusal breath/blood alcohol test.

Ashley Ann Kilby, age 33, 600 block Yancey Street, Culpeper; two counts of revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Dec. 18 Francesco Calabrese, age 37, 500 block Mimosa Street, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Byron Humberto, age 34, no fixed address, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Carlos Tzab Dzib, age 50, 500 block Fairfax St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.