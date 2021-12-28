Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Dec. 20-26

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Dec. 20
Jose Angel Gomez, age 26, 500 block Fairfax Street, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Brandon Rhodes Waller, age 49, 900 block Charlton Ave., Charlottesville; drunk in public, profane language.
Gary George Wentz, age 47, 400 block Arrington Mountain Road, Haywood; contempt of court.
Dec. 21
Cody Austin Allen, age 26, 7000 block Grays Mill Road, Warrenton; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Eric Peter Iliff, age 58, 100 block Broadview Ave., Warrenton; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Alex James Lowe, age 18, 9200 block Blackbird Loop, Culpeper; concelament, price alter merchandise less than $200.
Dec. 22
Priscilla A. Tomoney, age 53, 1000 block Riverdale Circle, Culpeper; eight counts of welfare fraud: larceny greater than or equal to $200.
Tina Marie McPeak, age 30, 1000 block S. West St., Culpeper; contempt of court.
Raymond Cortece Young, age 31, 400 block E. Chandler St., Culpeper; distribute/sell for profit schedule I, II controlled substance.
Peter Ambrose Baden, age 55, 500 block Azalea St., Culpeper; probation: violation on felony charge.
Jose Luis Amilpa-Hernandez, age 41, 1700 block Finley Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; refusal breath/blood alcohol test.
Dec. 23
Priscilla Elizabeth Payne, age 77, 400 block Sunset Lane, Culpeper; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.
Dec. 25
Kyle Phillip Akers, age 30, 400 block Hill St., Culpeper; fail to appear.
Eddie Armando, age 26, 800 block Fairwood Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Hector Jimenez, age 23, 600 block N. Commerce St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
William Lopez Diaz, age 22, 600 block N. East St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Dec. 26
Luciano Sale Vasquez, age 22, 400 block Hill St., Culpeper; grand larceny; three counts of credit card theft; petit larceny; providing false ID to law enforcement officer; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; two counts of vehicle/boat/etc.: climb into or on to commit crime.