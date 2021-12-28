 Skip to main content
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Dec. 20-26
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Dec. 20-26

Culpeper Town Police logo (copy)

Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Dec. 20

Jose Angel Gomez, age 26, 500 block Fairfax Street, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Brandon Rhodes Waller, age 49, 900 block Charlton Ave., Charlottesville; drunk in public, profane language.

Gary George Wentz, age 47, 400 block Arrington Mountain Road, Haywood; contempt of court.

Dec. 21

Cody Austin Allen, age 26, 7000 block Grays Mill Road, Warrenton; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Eric Peter Iliff, age 58, 100 block Broadview Ave., Warrenton; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Alex James Lowe, age 18, 9200 block Blackbird Loop, Culpeper; concelament, price alter merchandise less than $200.

Dec. 22

Priscilla A. Tomoney, age 53, 1000 block Riverdale Circle, Culpeper; eight counts of welfare fraud: larceny greater than or equal to $200.

Tina Marie McPeak, age 30, 1000 block S. West St., Culpeper; contempt of court.

Raymond Cortece Young, age 31, 400 block E. Chandler St., Culpeper; distribute/sell for profit schedule I, II controlled substance.

Peter Ambrose Baden, age 55, 500 block Azalea St., Culpeper; probation: violation on felony charge.

Jose Luis Amilpa-Hernandez, age 41, 1700 block Finley Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; refusal breath/blood alcohol test.

Dec. 23

Priscilla Elizabeth Payne, age 77, 400 block Sunset Lane, Culpeper; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Dec. 25

Kyle Phillip Akers, age 30, 400 block Hill St., Culpeper; fail to appear.

Eddie Armando, age 26, 800 block Fairwood Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Hector Jimenez, age 23, 600 block N. Commerce St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

William Lopez Diaz, age 22, 600 block N. East St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Dec. 26

Luciano Sale Vasquez, age 22, 400 block Hill St., Culpeper; grand larceny; three counts of credit card theft; petit larceny; providing false ID to law enforcement officer; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; two counts of vehicle/boat/etc.: climb into or on to commit crime.

Allan T. Lunsford, age 19, 1900 block Somerset Drive, Jeffersonton; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

DeAngelo Terrell Dreshaw White, age 23, 600 block Claire Paige Way, Culpeper; fail to pay fines, costs or penalties.

