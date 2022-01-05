Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Dec. 27-Jan. 2

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Dec. 27 Paul Ian Hicks, age 32, 600 block Rocky Knoll Arch, Culpeper; contempt of court.
Dec. 28 Iris Sarai Strahin, age 33, 500 block Jaynes Lane, Culpeper; two counts of welfare fraud: larceny greater than or equal to $200.
Pamela Sue Glascock, age 56, 1100 block S. Blue Ridge Ave., Culpeper; intentionally prevent a law enforcement officer from arresting; drunk in public, profane language.
Dec. 29 Benjamin Barnett, age 19, 6100 block Stonewall Jackson Highway, Front Royal; sale, distribute marijuana greater than 1/2 ounce but less than 5 pounds; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.
Jerry Lee Cook, age 50, 100 block Deans Trailer Court, Ruckersville; six counts of probation: violation on felony charge
Cedric Terrell Octavia Seldon, age 24, 2000 block Cranberry Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.
Sherry Lynn Broyles, age 52, 400 block Woodward Hollow Road, Banco; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.
Gary Randolph McLean, age 55, 900 block N. Henry St., Alexandria; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.
Dec. 30 Sarah Michelle Finn, age 35, 100 block Key St., Warrenton; drunk in public, profane language.
Jan. 1 Pascuala Pablo Perez, age 37, 600 block N. Commerce St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Alberto Jimenez Aguilar, 600 block n. Commerce St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Cheyanne Rennae Green, age 19, 1300 block Spring Meadow Lane, Culpeper; unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage; drunk in public, profane language.
Michael Thomas Colbert, age 61, 100 block E. Williams St., Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Jan. 2 Marvin Lorenzo Farewell Jr., age 35, 300 block Wine St., Culpeper; violate protective orders.