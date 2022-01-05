 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Dec. 27-Jan. 2
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Dec. 27-Jan. 2

Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Dec. 27 Paul Ian Hicks, age 32, 600 block Rocky Knoll Arch, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Dec. 28 Iris Sarai Strahin, age 33, 500 block Jaynes Lane, Culpeper; two counts of welfare fraud: larceny greater than or equal to $200.

Pamela Sue Glascock, age 56, 1100 block S. Blue Ridge Ave., Culpeper; intentionally prevent a law enforcement officer from arresting; drunk in public, profane language.

Dec. 29 Benjamin Barnett, age 19, 6100 block Stonewall Jackson Highway, Front Royal; sale, distribute marijuana greater than 1/2 ounce but less than 5 pounds; contributing to the delinquency of a minor; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Jerry Lee Cook, age 50, 100 block Deans Trailer Court, Ruckersville; six counts of probation: violation on felony charge

Cedric Terrell Octavia Seldon, age 24, 2000 block Cranberry Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.

Sherry Lynn Broyles, age 52, 400 block Woodward Hollow Road, Banco; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Gary Randolph McLean, age 55, 900 block N. Henry St., Alexandria; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Dec. 30 Sarah Michelle Finn, age 35, 100 block Key St., Warrenton; drunk in public, profane language.

Jan. 1 Pascuala Pablo Perez, age 37, 600 block N. Commerce St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Alberto Jimenez Aguilar, 600 block n. Commerce St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Cheyanne Rennae Green, age 19, 1300 block Spring Meadow Lane, Culpeper; unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage; drunk in public, profane language.

Michael Thomas Colbert, age 61, 100 block E. Williams St., Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Jan. 2 Marvin Lorenzo Farewell Jr., age 35, 300 block Wine St., Culpeper; violate protective orders.

