Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Dec. 6-12
Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Dec. 7 Arthur Peyton Brock, age 67, 1800 block Broad St., Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Dec. 8 Christopher T. Dinkins, age 33, 14000 block Raccoon Ford Road, Culpeper; embezzlement less than $200.

Charles Leonard Hackley Sr., age 57, 400 block E. Chandler St., Culpeper; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Rodney DeAndre Jones II, age 18, 2000 block Redbud St., Culpeper; felonious assault.

Jacqueline D. Shook, age 57, 16000 block Raccoon Ford Road, Culpeper; accident driver not report, property damage.

Elmore James Taylor Jr., age 22, 1000 block Longview Lane, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Dec. 9 Auphong Phettakhu, age 46, 100 block Forked Horn Trail, Winchester; embezzlement greater than or equal to $200; embezzlement less than $200.

Crystal Lynn Shoemaker, age 36, 700 block Byrd Mill Road, Louisa; petit larceny.

Heather Ann Davis, age 22, 1800 block Cranberry Lane, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Dec. 10 Maurice Edward Jett, age 54, 4000 block Leedstown, Colonial Beach; drive after license revoked for DWI.

Dec. 11 Mariana Zuniga Ramirez, age 40, 300 block Sunset Lane, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; refusal breath/blood alcohol test.

David Ryan Stanley, age 36, 11000 block General Jeb Stuart, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years, BAC greater than .20.

Oscar Miguel Banegas, age 27, 900 block Riverdale Circle, Culpeper; eluding police--endanger persons or police car; assault and battery--police officer or firefighter; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Joseph Scott White IV, age 37, 400 block Cromwell Court, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Raymond Corteze Young, age 31, 400 block E. Chandler St., Culpeper; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Brian Alexander Castillo-Lopez, age 27, 600 block Mountain View Drive, Culpeper; threats to bomb or damage building; drunk in public, profane language.

Jerome Jerry Jenkins Jr., age 60, 1700 block Magnolia Circle, Culpeper; assault and battery--simple.

Dec. 12 Gordon Luther Olinger Jr., age 40, 8300 block Pinn Turn, Warrenton; drunk in public, profane language.

Dionell Ellias Tox Coc, age 22, no fixed address; drunk in public, profane language.

Peter Douglas Oberndorf, age 24, 15000 block Old House Court, Culpeper; violate condition of release.

Theresa Denise Breeden, age 49, 800 block Persimmon Place, Culpeper; driving after illegally consuming alcohol.

