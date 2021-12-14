Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Dec. 6-12

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 10 Maurice Edward Jett, age 54, 4000 block Leedstown, Colonial Beach; drive after license revoked for DWI.

Dec. 11 Mariana Zuniga Ramirez, age 40, 300 block Sunset Lane, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; refusal breath/blood alcohol test.

David Ryan Stanley, age 36, 11000 block General Jeb Stuart, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years, BAC greater than .20.

Oscar Miguel Banegas, age 27, 900 block Riverdale Circle, Culpeper; eluding police--endanger persons or police car; assault and battery--police officer or firefighter; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Joseph Scott White IV, age 37, 400 block Cromwell Court, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Raymond Corteze Young, age 31, 400 block E. Chandler St., Culpeper; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Brian Alexander Castillo-Lopez, age 27, 600 block Mountain View Drive, Culpeper; threats to bomb or damage building; drunk in public, profane language.

Jerome Jerry Jenkins Jr., age 60, 1700 block Magnolia Circle, Culpeper; assault and battery--simple.