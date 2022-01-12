 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Jan. 3-9

  • 0
Culpeper Town Police logo (copy)

Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Jan. 3James Harrison Jr., age 67, 600 block N. Main St., Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Jan. 4 Shawn Thomas Banks, age 42, 800 block Willis Lane, Culpeper; monument, intentional damage, value less than $1,000.

Elmore James Taylor Jr., age 22, 1000 block Longview Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.

Jan. 5 Aaminah Khair Burke, age 23, 100 block Courtland Weed Circle, Pikesville, Md.; transporting controlled substances into Virginia; distribute/sell for profit schedule I, II controlled substance.

Johnice Brown Williams, age 47, 400 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; assault and battery—simple.

Sedera Antionette Brown, age 27, 400 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; monument, intentional damage, value less than $1,000.

People are also reading…

Joseph Ray Daniel Jr., age 55, 1100 block S. Blue Ridge Ave., Culpeper; eluding police—endanger persons or police car.

Steven Lee Marcoux, age 32, 100 block Thorton Court, Culpeper; petit larceny.

Jan. 6 Jason Vernon Carter, age 39, 400 block Lafayette Drive, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Erica Dawn Morales, age 24, 16250 Imperial Valley Dr., 1208, Houston, Texas; grand larceny: motor vehicle theft.

Charles Christopher Daniels, age 64, 700 block E. Piedmont St., Culpeper; assault and battery—simple.

Jan. 7 David Christopher Gray, age 59, 1300 block Lightfoot St., Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

John Franklin Greene, age 61, 100 block S. West St., Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Jan. 8 Genesis Abigail Hernandez Soto, age 22, 300 block S. Main St., Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.

Adrian Augustin Arias Mena, age 21, 300 block S. Main St., Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert