Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Jan. 3-9

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Jan. 3James Harrison Jr., age 67, 600 block N. Main St., Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Jan. 4 Shawn Thomas Banks, age 42, 800 block Willis Lane, Culpeper; monument, intentional damage, value less than $1,000.
Elmore James Taylor Jr., age 22, 1000 block Longview Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.
Jan. 5 Aaminah Khair Burke, age 23, 100 block Courtland Weed Circle, Pikesville, Md.; transporting controlled substances into Virginia; distribute/sell for profit schedule I, II controlled substance.
Johnice Brown Williams, age 47, 400 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; assault and battery—simple.
Sedera Antionette Brown, age 27, 400 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; monument, intentional damage, value less than $1,000.
Joseph Ray Daniel Jr., age 55, 1100 block S. Blue Ridge Ave., Culpeper; eluding police—endanger persons or police car.
Steven Lee Marcoux, age 32, 100 block Thorton Court, Culpeper; petit larceny.
Jan. 6 Jason Vernon Carter, age 39, 400 block Lafayette Drive, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Erica Dawn Morales, age 24, 16250 Imperial Valley Dr., 1208, Houston, Texas; grand larceny: motor vehicle theft.
Charles Christopher Daniels, age 64, 700 block E. Piedmont St., Culpeper; assault and battery—simple.
Jan. 7 David Christopher Gray, age 59, 1300 block Lightfoot St., Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
John Franklin Greene, age 61, 100 block S. West St., Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Jan. 8 Genesis Abigail Hernandez Soto, age 22, 300 block S. Main St., Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.
Adrian Augustin Arias Mena, age 21, 300 block S. Main St., Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.