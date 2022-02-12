Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Jan. 31-Feb. 6

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Jan. 31 Ken Maynard Canard Jr., age 52, 100 block W. Hart St., Winchester; obtaining money by false pretenses.

Cindy Michelle Gough, age 27, 700 block Beahm Town Road, Oakpark; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Luis E. Arevalo Ortiz, age 26, 1600 block Lambert Court, Culpeper; violation of stalking protective order.

Feb. 1 Brandon Rhodes Waller, age 49, address unknown, Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Dayton Michael Phelps, age 28, 1100 block Virginia Ave. Culpeper; drugs/alcohol, first offender violation.

Jennifer Nicole Tinsley, age 45, 1700 block Oriole Court, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Donald Michael Haddox, age 29, 200 block Whitworth Drive, Culpeper; three counts of probation: violation on felony charge.

Feb. 2 Steven Alan Rutherford, age 59, 800 block Willis Lane, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Feb. 3 Donald Ray Nelson, age 67, 800 block Willis Lane, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Clifford Emory Lauffer, age 44, 10100 block Jameson Lane, Culpeper; obstructing justice without force; eluding police--endanger persons or police car.

Feb. 4 Willie Junior Doningan, age age 62, 200 block N. Coolwell Road, Amherst; driving under the influence of alcohol; refusal second test within 10 years; drinking while driving or open container.

Jerold Joseph Leon Jr., age 57, 15000 block Auburn Road, Culpeper; hit and run--property damage.

Sydney Alexis Gammon, age 25, 12000 block West St., Remington; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Feb. 5 Keenan Christopher Williams, age 20, 18000 block Monrovia Road, Orange; driving under the influence of alcohol.

John Austin Hall, age 26, 11200 block Old Lawyers Road, Unionville; drunk in public, profane language.

Jessica Lynn Bailey, age 34, 1000 block Hendrick St., Culpeper; phone: annoying ringing.

Corazon Acosta Fuchs, age 46, 28000 block Morel Way, Rhoadesville; accident driver not report, property damage.

Tre Montell Mosley, age 26, 100 block Rosewood St., Fredericksburg; monument: intentional damage, value less than $1,000.

Feb. 6 Rigoberto Lopez-Diaz, age 23, 700 block Mountain View Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; hit and run attended: fail to stop.

Jenaro Hernandez-Avila, age 46, 1000 block N. Main St., Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.

Joshua Wayne Harris, age 32, 13000 block Del Dios Way, Culpeper; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.