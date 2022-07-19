 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Culpeper Town Police arrest report, July 11-17

  • 0
Culpeper Town Police logo (copy)

Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

July 11

Debbie Hilton, age 57, 12000 block Stonehouse Mountain Road, Culpeper; two counts of embezzlement greater than or equal to $200.

July 12

Carolyn Elizabeth Southey, age 46, 600 block Kings Grant Road, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.

Lewis Ryder Johnston, age 34, 11000 block Lee Highway, Sperryville; violate protective orders.

Jason Allen Cadle, age 47, 300 block Lafayette Drive, Culpeper; two counts of probation: violation on felony charge.

July 15

Tamara Nicole Douglas, age 35, 1500 block Harrier Lane, Culpeper; fail to pay fines, costs or penalties.

People are also reading…

Dariance Giovanni Banks, age 23, 2200 block Forsythia Drive, Culpeper; AWOL--military.

Angel Licona Escota, age 24, 1500 block Harrier Lane, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; two counts of assault and battery—police officer or firefighter; obstructing justice.

July 16

Dana Leroy Rector, age 49, 5300 block Scottsville Road, Jeffersonton; assault and battery—simple.

July 17

German Tunlopez, age 39, 800 block Hendrick St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Thomas Andrew Reaves, age 65, 300 block Clay St., Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.

Benny Lee Adams Jr., age 43, 5300 block Hoover Road, Reva; threat by letter, communication or electronic message.

Angel Licona Escota, age 24, 15000 block Harrier Lane, Culpeper; two counts of assault and battery—simple; two counts of monument: unlawful damage, no intent to steal.

Roberto Lopez Lorenzo, age 26, 800 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; driving after forfeiture of license.

Davon Shamoan Noakes, age 29, 600 block Yancey St., Culpeper; two counts of probation: violation on felony charge; probation: violation on misdemeanor charge.

Paris Hampton White Jr., age 27, 5800 block Riverbend Lane, Reva; falsely summons or false report to police.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic heat wave disrupts travel in the UK

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert