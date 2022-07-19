Culpeper Town Police arrest report, July 11-17

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

July 11

Debbie Hilton, age 57, 12000 block Stonehouse Mountain Road, Culpeper; two counts of embezzlement greater than or equal to $200.

July 12

Carolyn Elizabeth Southey, age 46, 600 block Kings Grant Road, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.

Lewis Ryder Johnston, age 34, 11000 block Lee Highway, Sperryville; violate protective orders.

Jason Allen Cadle, age 47, 300 block Lafayette Drive, Culpeper; two counts of probation: violation on felony charge.

July 15

Tamara Nicole Douglas, age 35, 1500 block Harrier Lane, Culpeper; fail to pay fines, costs or penalties.

Dariance Giovanni Banks, age 23, 2200 block Forsythia Drive, Culpeper; AWOL--military.

Angel Licona Escota, age 24, 1500 block Harrier Lane, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; two counts of assault and battery—police officer or firefighter; obstructing justice.

July 16

Dana Leroy Rector, age 49, 5300 block Scottsville Road, Jeffersonton; assault and battery—simple.

July 17

German Tunlopez, age 39, 800 block Hendrick St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Thomas Andrew Reaves, age 65, 300 block Clay St., Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.

Benny Lee Adams Jr., age 43, 5300 block Hoover Road, Reva; threat by letter, communication or electronic message.

Angel Licona Escota, age 24, 15000 block Harrier Lane, Culpeper; two counts of assault and battery—simple; two counts of monument: unlawful damage, no intent to steal.

Roberto Lopez Lorenzo, age 26, 800 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; driving after forfeiture of license.

Davon Shamoan Noakes, age 29, 600 block Yancey St., Culpeper; two counts of probation: violation on felony charge; probation: violation on misdemeanor charge.

Paris Hampton White Jr., age 27, 5800 block Riverbend Lane, Reva; falsely summons or false report to police.