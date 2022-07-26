Culpeper Town Police arrest report, July 18-24

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

July 18

Adrian Christopher Snead, age 48, 9000 block Everona Road, Unionville; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jessika Lynne Crouch, age 31, 900 block Sperryville Pike, Culpeper; revocation of pretrial.

July 19

Khattor Faris III, age 21, 500 block Windermere Drive, Culpeper; probation: violation on felony charge.

James Michael Asta, age 37, 200 block W. Piedmont St., Culpeper; contempt of court.

Mario Caal Caal, age 21, 1100 block Meander Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Robert McCabe Ryan, age 77, 100 block N. West St., Culpeper; monument: unlawful damage, no intent to steal; accident driver not report, property damage.

July 20

Starasia Leigh Horton, age 24, 400 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; assault and battery--family member; strangulation: results in wounding/bodily injury.

Cody Blu Herrell, age 33, 1300 block Jason Lane, Amissville; drunk in public, profane language.

Sean Anthony Minavio, age 48, 900 block Longview Lane, Culpeper; obstruct justice: with threats/force; drunk in public, profane language; drinking alcohol in public.

July 21

Otto Antonio Perez Coy, age 23, 300 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Kendrick Demetric Reaves, age 29, 400 block E. Chandler St., Culpeper; reckless handling of firearm; shoot, stab, etc. in commission of felony; felonious assault.

Kenyon Anthony Williams, age 20, 200 block Elmwood Drive, Culpeper; contempt of court.

July 22

Robert L. Beecham, age 54, 900 block Longview Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery.

J’Quan Edwards Knighting, age 18, 100 block E. Washington St., Remington; sexual battery.

Anthony William Beach, age 31, 9700 block Bristersburg Road, Catlett; obtaining money by false pretenses.

July 23

Noe Ortiz-Roblero, age 31, 600 block Highview Court, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

July 24

Adrian Augustin Arias Mena, age 21, 300 block Glazier St., Culpeper; breaking and enter with intent to commit felony.

Prentice Raheem Newman, age 25, 800 block Persimmon Place, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.