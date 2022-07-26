 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, July 18-24

Culpeper Town Police arrest report, July 18-24

  • 0
Culpeper Town Police logo (copy)

Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

July 18

Adrian Christopher Snead, age 48, 9000 block Everona Road, Unionville; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jessika Lynne Crouch, age 31, 900 block Sperryville Pike, Culpeper; revocation of pretrial.

July 19

Khattor Faris III, age 21, 500 block Windermere Drive, Culpeper; probation: violation on felony charge.

James Michael Asta, age 37, 200 block W. Piedmont St., Culpeper; contempt of court.

Mario Caal Caal, age 21, 1100 block Meander Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Robert McCabe Ryan, age 77, 100 block N. West St., Culpeper; monument: unlawful damage, no intent to steal; accident driver not report, property damage.

People are also reading…

July 20

Starasia Leigh Horton, age 24, 400 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; assault and battery--family member; strangulation: results in wounding/bodily injury.

Cody Blu Herrell, age 33, 1300 block Jason Lane, Amissville; drunk in public, profane language.

Sean Anthony Minavio, age 48, 900 block Longview Lane, Culpeper; obstruct justice: with threats/force; drunk in public, profane language; drinking alcohol in public.

July 21

Otto Antonio Perez Coy, age 23, 300 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Kendrick Demetric Reaves, age 29, 400 block E. Chandler St., Culpeper; reckless handling of firearm; shoot, stab, etc. in commission of felony; felonious assault.

Kenyon Anthony Williams, age 20, 200 block Elmwood Drive, Culpeper; contempt of court.

July 22

Robert L. Beecham, age 54, 900 block Longview Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery.

J’Quan Edwards Knighting, age 18, 100 block E. Washington St., Remington; sexual battery.

Anthony William Beach, age 31, 9700 block Bristersburg Road, Catlett; obtaining money by false pretenses.

July 23

Noe Ortiz-Roblero, age 31, 600 block Highview Court, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

July 24

Adrian Augustin Arias Mena, age 21, 300 block Glazier St., Culpeper; breaking and enter with intent to commit felony.

Prentice Raheem Newman, age 25, 800 block Persimmon Place, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth receives a special blessing from the Pope

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert