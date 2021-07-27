Culpeper Town Police arrest report, July 19-25

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
July 20Curtis Nathaniel Pugh III, age 47, 800 block of Old Rixeyville Road, Culpeper; revocation of parole.
July 21Marbine Leann Corbin, age 30, 18000 block of Mays Lane, Reva; possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Jessica Vila Kennedy, age 26, 100 block of Walter Street, Culpeper; identity fraud.
July 22Jacob Austin Lucas, age 24, 25000 block of Lafayette Drive, Rhoadesville; probation violation.
Jamie Lee Bowyer, age 38, 11000 block of Rustic View Lane, Fredericksburg; possession of a controlled substance, identity fraud.
Wilford Michael Graves, age 31, 1800 block of South Blue Ridge Avenue, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years.
July 23Evelyn Rosie Johnson, age 57, 300 block of Lafayette Drive, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Donald Grafton Foster, age 40, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; probation violation.
Yessica Yadira Munoz, age 38, 200 block of Duke Street, Culpeper; contempt of court.
Brittnee Tamra Haught, age 33, 1000 block of South Main Street, Culpeper; possession of a controlled substance.
July 24Vacilio B. Cac, age 42, 14000 block of Willow Shade Lane, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol, obstruction of justice, refusing a breath test, drinking while driving.
Destinie Love Pollard, age 20, 100 block of North Main Street, Culpeper; contempt of court.
Bonita Nicole Turner, age 37, 1800 block of Picadilly Circus, Culpeper; drinking while driving, driving under the influence of alcohol.
July 25th
James Edward Harris, age 46, 200 block of Old Mayfield Road, Culpeper; fugitive from justice.
Derek Zika, age 33, 3700 block of Hickory Highway, Statesville, NC; drunk in public, profane language.
Xavier Frierson, age 41, 900 block of Hendrick Street, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.