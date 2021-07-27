Culpeper Town Police arrest report, July 19-25

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

July 20Curtis Nathaniel Pugh III, age 47, 800 block of Old Rixeyville Road, Culpeper; revocation of parole.

July 21Marbine Leann Corbin, age 30, 18000 block of Mays Lane, Reva; possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Jessica Vila Kennedy, age 26, 100 block of Walter Street, Culpeper; identity fraud.

July 22Jacob Austin Lucas, age 24, 25000 block of Lafayette Drive, Rhoadesville; probation violation.

Jamie Lee Bowyer, age 38, 11000 block of Rustic View Lane, Fredericksburg; possession of a controlled substance, identity fraud.

Wilford Michael Graves, age 31, 1800 block of South Blue Ridge Avenue, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years.

July 23Evelyn Rosie Johnson, age 57, 300 block of Lafayette Drive, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Donald Grafton Foster, age 40, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; probation violation.