Culpeper Town Police arrest report, July 19-25
Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

July 20Curtis Nathaniel Pugh III, age 47, 800 block of Old Rixeyville Road, Culpeper; revocation of parole.

July 21Marbine Leann Corbin, age 30, 18000 block of Mays Lane, Reva; possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Jessica Vila Kennedy, age 26, 100 block of Walter Street, Culpeper; identity fraud.

July 22Jacob Austin Lucas, age 24, 25000 block of Lafayette Drive, Rhoadesville; probation violation.

Jamie Lee Bowyer, age 38, 11000 block of Rustic View Lane, Fredericksburg; possession of a controlled substance, identity fraud.

Wilford Michael Graves, age 31, 1800 block of South Blue Ridge Avenue, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years.

July 23Evelyn Rosie Johnson, age 57, 300 block of Lafayette Drive, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Donald Grafton Foster, age 40, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; probation violation.

Yessica Yadira Munoz, age 38, 200 block of Duke Street, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Brittnee Tamra Haught, age 33, 1000 block of South Main Street, Culpeper; possession of a controlled substance.

July 24Vacilio B. Cac, age 42, 14000 block of Willow Shade Lane, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol, obstruction of justice, refusing a breath test, drinking while driving.

Destinie Love Pollard, age 20, 100 block of North Main Street, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Bonita Nicole Turner, age 37, 1800 block of Picadilly Circus, Culpeper; drinking while driving, driving under the influence of alcohol.

July 25th

James Edward Harris, age 46, 200 block of Old Mayfield Road, Culpeper; fugitive from justice.

Derek Zika, age 33, 3700 block of Hickory Highway, Statesville, NC; drunk in public, profane language.

Xavier Frierson, age 41, 900 block of Hendrick Street, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

