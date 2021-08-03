Culpeper Town Police arrest report, July 26-Aug. 1

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
July 26 William Edward Settle III, age 36, 600 block of Highview Court, Culpeper; contempt of court; obstructing justice without force; receiving money to conceal offense; possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance; distribution/sale for profit of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Kyle Phillip Akers, age 29, 400 block of Hill Street, Culpeper; revocation of pretrial.
Kahlique Rasheed Howard, age 29, 100 block of Woodlake Drive, Charlottesville; assault and battery—simple.
Davon Tyrell Raeshawn Fletcher, age 21, 5500 block of Hale Street, Bealeton; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
July 27 Felipe Montero, age 57, 300 block of South East Street, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Angel Licona Escota, age 23, no fixed address; drunk in public, profane language.
Mary Katherine Estes, age 28, 15000 block of Buena Vista Drive, Orange; revocation of pretrial.
Dreshaw White, age undisclosed, 600 block of Claire Paige Way, Culpeper; contempt of court.
Daniel Olanda Brown, age 53, 100 block of North Blue Ridge Avenue, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.
July 28Zachary Payne Kilbourn, age 32, 8800 block of Peregrine Heights Road, Manassas; contempt of court.
July 29 Ingrid Siomara Poitan Lopez, age 44, 300 block of Lafayette Drive, Culpeper; contempt of court.
July 30 Rachel Lynn Payne, age 28, 15000 block of Douglas Street, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance; possession of schedule IV controlled substance.
Rodney Randolph Thompson Jr., age 34, 11200 block of Old Stillhouse Road, Boston; drunk in public, profane language.
July 31 Seth Cameron Kirk, age 33, 16200 block of Norman Road, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Jesse Robert Jenkins, age 41, 14000 block of Reva Road, Reva; driving undwer the influence of alcohol; two counts of abuse and neglect of children.
Cameron Shane Miller, age 19, 18000 block of Industrial Road, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.
Justin Andrew Innamorato, age 30, 600 block of Homeplace Drive, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years; refusal of second test within five years.
Teran Filiberto Mendez, age 46, 500 block of North Kitt Court, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; refusal of breath/blood alcohol test.