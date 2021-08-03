 Skip to main content
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, July 26-Aug. 1
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, July 26-Aug. 1

Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

July 26 William Edward Settle III, age 36, 600 block of Highview Court, Culpeper; contempt of court; obstructing justice without force; receiving money to conceal offense; possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance; distribution/sale for profit of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Kyle Phillip Akers, age 29, 400 block of Hill Street, Culpeper; revocation of pretrial.

Kahlique Rasheed Howard, age 29, 100 block of Woodlake Drive, Charlottesville; assault and battery—simple.

Davon Tyrell Raeshawn Fletcher, age 21, 5500 block of Hale Street, Bealeton; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

July 27 Felipe Montero, age 57, 300 block of South East Street, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Angel Licona Escota, age 23, no fixed address; drunk in public, profane language.

Mary Katherine Estes, age 28, 15000 block of Buena Vista Drive, Orange; revocation of pretrial.

Dreshaw White, age undisclosed, 600 block of Claire Paige Way, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Daniel Olanda Brown, age 53, 100 block of North Blue Ridge Avenue, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.

July 28Zachary Payne Kilbourn, age 32, 8800 block of Peregrine Heights Road, Manassas; contempt of court.

July 29 Ingrid Siomara Poitan Lopez, age 44, 300 block of Lafayette Drive, Culpeper; contempt of court.

July 30 Rachel Lynn Payne, age 28, 15000 block of Douglas Street, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance; possession of schedule IV controlled substance.

Rodney Randolph Thompson Jr., age 34, 11200 block of Old Stillhouse Road, Boston; drunk in public, profane language.

July 31 Seth Cameron Kirk, age 33, 16200 block of Norman Road, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Jesse Robert Jenkins, age 41, 14000 block of Reva Road, Reva; driving undwer the influence of alcohol; two counts of abuse and neglect of children.

Cameron Shane Miller, age 19, 18000 block of Industrial Road, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.

Justin Andrew Innamorato, age 30, 600 block of Homeplace Drive, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years; refusal of second test within five years.

Teran Filiberto Mendez, age 46, 500 block of North Kitt Court, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; refusal of breath/blood alcohol test.

Aug. 1 Rodney Randolph Thompson Jr., age 34, 11000 block of Old Stillhouse Road, Boston; DWI: second offense within five years; eluding police—endangering persons or police car.

