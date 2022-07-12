Culpeper Town Police arrest report, July 4-10

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

July 4

Jelila Monae-Charlotte Colclough, age 19, 12000 block Calvert St., Culpeper; brandishing firearm; assault and battery.

Eduardo Heriberto Nolasco Morales, age 24, 200 block W. Cameron St., Culpeper; contempt of court.

July 5

Lashava Olivia Brown, age 44, 1000 block Bedford Ave., Lynchburg; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Shemea Inez Penn, age 33, 700 block Willis Lane, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Brandon Lee Heflin, age 27, 19000 block Carpenters Branch Road, Brandy Station; probation violation.

David James McBroom, age 54, address unknown, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

July 6

Susan Lynn Edwards, age 47, 11000 block Murphy Court, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Floyd Edward Finkle IV, age 33, 700 block Belle Court, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Angel Fabricio Ferman, age 37, 100 block Foxwood Drive, Stafford; three counts of embezzlement greater than or equal to $200.

Chad Edward Anderson, age 41, 100 block Queen Victoria St., Culpeper; possession of controlled substances.

July 7

Amilcar Claudio Velasquez, age 25, 600 block N. West St., Culpeper; contempt of court, General District Court.

Andrew Steven Clark, age 34, 1000 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

July 8

Juan Caal Ico, age 33, 11000 block Meander Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

July 9

Joseph Carroll Holmes, age 44, 2300 block Maplewood Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; intentionally prevent a law enforcement officer from arresting.

Frelyn Melgar, age 18, 600 block E. Spencer St., Culpeper; giving false identity to law enforcement officer; violate protective orders.

Ramino Choc Coc, age 33, 1100 block Meander Drive, Culpeper; assault and battery--simple.

Henry Johnson, age 64, 3000 block Oakley Hall Road, Portsmouth; driving under the influence of alcohol.

July 10

Maria Rax, age 18, 1900 block Peachtree Court, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage; eluding police--endanger persons or police car.

Arnol Josue Caballero, age 32, 200 block Duke St., Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years.

Cesario Tux-Choc, age 32, 1700 block Finley Drive, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.