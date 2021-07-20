Culpeper Town Police arrest report, July 5-18

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
July 5David James McBroom, age 53, 1800 block of Picadilly Circus, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Travis Jermaine Hagens, age 48, 1200 block of Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper; drugs and alcohol, misdemeanor.
James Edward Ruffin Sr., age 55, 500 block of First Street, Culpeper; revocation of suspended license and probation.
Javier Jiminez-Jiminez, age 50, unknown address; drunk in public, profane language.
July 6Joshua Kieran Gentry, age 26, 24000 block of Eddies Walk Way, Unionville; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Daniel Lee Whorton, age 29, 6500 block of Taps Ford Road, Hume; DWI: second offense within five years.
Tyler Louross Wells, age 20, 800 block of Shetland Way, Culpeper; tobacco products—possession of a product by persons underage.
Nikkita Chanel Centeno, age 25, 100 block of Academy Hill Road, Warrenton; credit card theft, credit card fraud.
July 7Victor Manuel Perez, age 26, 13400 block of Lewis Lane, Remington; assault and battery--family member, strangulation resulting in bodily injury, driving under the influence of alcohol.
Chancey Theodore Ramsey, age 40, no fixed address; trespassing after forbidden to do so.
July 8Candace Faith Wines, age 28, 300 block of Ridgeview Road, Brightwood; possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Christopher James McMeans, age 36, 9200 block of Dunkard Church Road, Rixeyville; petty larceny.
Candace Faith Wines, age 28, 300 block of Ridgeview Road, Brightwood; possession of controlled substances.
Kevin Herndon, age 61, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; probation violation, assault and battery, drunk in public, profane language.
Angel Licona Escota, age 23, 1500 block of Harrier Lane, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Johnny Ray Jenkins, age 28, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
July 9Casey Henry Highley, age 54, 1100 block of James City Road, Reva; probation violation.
July 10Jeremy Patrick Payne, age 29, 15100 block of Douglas Street, Culpeper; possession of a controlled substance.
Adrian Jimenez Espinoza, age 27, 600 block of Highview Court, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with an open container.
Antonio Joseph Cain, age 21, 900 block of Langdale Court, Culpeper; possession of a controlled substance, tobacco products--possession of products by persons underage.
Noelle Alexandra, age 20, 900 block of Langdale Court, Culpeper; possession of a controlled substance, tobacco products--possession of products by persons underage.
July 11Jairo Marian Lopez Lopez, age 39, 700 block of Fairfax Street, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years.
July 12Santiago Choc Chub, age 40, 700 block of Briscoe Street, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Rody Napoleon Perez Ramirez, age 34, 600 block of N. West Street, Culpeper; assault and battery, family member.
Richard Edward Rowzie, age 34, 5600 block of Balls Mill Road, Midland; violation of protective orders.
Elvis Natalio Simon Roca, age 19, 1800 block of Golden Rod Road, Culpeper; robbery, strangulation resulting in bodily injury.
John Douglas Devolder, age 51, 100 block of Kent Court, San Bruno; drunk in public, profane language.
July 13Abel Contreras Calles, age 44, 1200 block of Lakeview Parkway, Locust Grove; drunk in public, profane language.
Ryan Thomas Moore, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; possession and transport of firearms by convicted felons.
July 14Nai Merlita Cudjoe, age 19, 1400 block of Porterfield Drive, Orange; petty larceny.
Candace Faith Wines, age 28, 800 block of Willis Lane, Culpeper; probation violation.
July 15Yanis Guadalupe Gonzalez-Martinez, age 20, 500 block of East Piedmont Street, Culpeper; false summons.
Christopher Lynn Minor, age 35, 1500 block of Warrenton Road, Fredericksburg; obstructing justice without force, intentionally preventing a law enforcement officer from arresting, escape without force by misdemeanant.
Job Dai Velazquez Deleon, age 22, 1000 block of Friendship Way, Culpeper; property damage, driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident.
July 16Jefferson Allerton Beckles, age 59, 200 block of Lafayette Drive, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member, strangulation resulting in bodily injury.
Tyler James Baldwin, age 27, 700 block of Belle Court, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language, assault and battery--family member.
David Lee Timberlake Jr., age 50, 800 block of Woodcrest Loop, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol, refusing a blood/breath test.
Brittany Lynn Robel, age 31, 200 block of Walthall Court, Fredericksburg; possession of controlled substances.
Kenneth Wayne Eaton, age 57, 400 block of James Madison Highway, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
July 17Walter Douglas Moore Jr., age 34, 300 block of Park Avenue, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language, assault and battery--family member, unlawful use or injury to telephone lines.
Melissa Dawn Hanna, age 45, 23000 block of Rapidan Road, Mitchell; entering property to damage.
Thomas Andre Yates, age 45, 100 block of Bickers Street, Culpeper; possession of a controlled substance.