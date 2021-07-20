Culpeper Town Police arrest report, July 5-18

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

July 5David James McBroom, age 53, 1800 block of Picadilly Circus, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Travis Jermaine Hagens, age 48, 1200 block of Oaklawn Drive, Culpeper; drugs and alcohol, misdemeanor.

James Edward Ruffin Sr., age 55, 500 block of First Street, Culpeper; revocation of suspended license and probation.

Javier Jiminez-Jiminez, age 50, unknown address; drunk in public, profane language.

July 6Joshua Kieran Gentry, age 26, 24000 block of Eddies Walk Way, Unionville; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Daniel Lee Whorton, age 29, 6500 block of Taps Ford Road, Hume; DWI: second offense within five years.

Tyler Louross Wells, age 20, 800 block of Shetland Way, Culpeper; tobacco products—possession of a product by persons underage.

Nikkita Chanel Centeno, age 25, 100 block of Academy Hill Road, Warrenton; credit card theft, credit card fraud.