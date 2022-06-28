Culpeper Town Police arrest report, June 20-26

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

June 20

Berlain Solis Meza, age 36, 2000 block Cranberry Lane, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Frank Allen Kennedy, age 50, homeless, Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Elmer Velazquez, age 46, 1300 block Old Fredericksburg Road, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Brian Tyrone Walker Jr., age 20, 1000 block Longview Lane, Culpeper; two counts of probation: violation on felony charge.

June 21

Chasidy Nichole McPeak, age 33, 1500 block Fords Shop Road, Culpeper; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Anthony Adrian James Davis, age 24, 2200 block Virginia Ave., Hyattsville, Md.; two counts of firearm/etc./pointing/brandishing; two counts of trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Abel Lopes Gordenez, age 20, 1000 block Nottingham St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage.

Telesforo Godinez Godinez, age 51, 16000 block Brandy Road, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; refusal breath/blood alcohol test.

June 22

Enio Orbelio Mendez, age 20, 14000 block Butler Lane, Rixeyville; unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage; driving after illegally consuming alcohol.

June 23

Lee Roy Holmes Jr., age 73, 2300 block Maplewood Drive, Culpeper; driving with revoked license/endangerment; driving after forfeiture of license.

Amy Louise Estes, age 49, 21000 block Gibson Lane, Lignum; grand larceny.

David Roger Holmes, age 61, 100 block Maplewood Drive, Culpeper; driving with revoked license, DWI/DWI manslaughter.

June 24

Otto Antonio Perez Coy, age 23, 11000 block Meander Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Andre Maurice Puller, age 36, 600 block Yancey St. Culpeper; probation violation.

Juan Claudio Pablo, age 43, 600 block N. West St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Andres Aguilar Pablo, age 49, 100 block W. Williams St., Culpeper; assault and battery--police officer or firefighter; drunk in public, profane language.

Brittnee Tamra Haught, age 34, 400 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; drugs/alcohol, first offender violation, misdemeanor.

Gordon Patrick Hall, age 61, 1000 block Scarlet Lane, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

June 25

Wesley Wayne Corbin, age 25, 800 block Lakeland Court, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.

Carlos Benjamin Choc Pop, age 27, 400 block Barberry St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

June 26

Alfred Buynar Jr., age 60, no fixed address, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.