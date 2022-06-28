 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Culpeper Town Police arrest report, June 20-26

  • 0
Culpeper Town Police logo (copy)

Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

June 20

Berlain Solis Meza, age 36, 2000 block Cranberry Lane, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Frank Allen Kennedy, age 50, homeless, Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Elmer Velazquez, age 46, 1300 block Old Fredericksburg Road, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Brian Tyrone Walker Jr., age 20, 1000 block Longview Lane, Culpeper; two counts of probation: violation on felony charge.

June 21

Chasidy Nichole McPeak, age 33, 1500 block Fords Shop Road, Culpeper; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Anthony Adrian James Davis, age 24, 2200 block Virginia Ave., Hyattsville, Md.; two counts of firearm/etc./pointing/brandishing; two counts of trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

People are also reading…

Abel Lopes Gordenez, age 20, 1000 block Nottingham St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage.

Telesforo Godinez Godinez, age 51, 16000 block Brandy Road, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; refusal breath/blood alcohol test.

June 22

Enio Orbelio Mendez, age 20, 14000 block Butler Lane, Rixeyville; unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage; driving after illegally consuming alcohol.

June 23

Lee Roy Holmes Jr., age 73, 2300 block Maplewood Drive, Culpeper; driving with revoked license/endangerment; driving after forfeiture of license.

Amy Louise Estes, age 49, 21000 block Gibson Lane, Lignum; grand larceny.

David Roger Holmes, age 61, 100 block Maplewood Drive, Culpeper; driving with revoked license, DWI/DWI manslaughter.

June 24

Otto Antonio Perez Coy, age 23, 11000 block Meander Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Andre Maurice Puller, age 36, 600 block Yancey St. Culpeper; probation violation.

Juan Claudio Pablo, age 43, 600 block N. West St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Andres Aguilar Pablo, age 49, 100 block W. Williams St., Culpeper; assault and battery--police officer or firefighter; drunk in public, profane language.

Brittnee Tamra Haught, age 34, 400 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; drugs/alcohol, first offender violation, misdemeanor.

Gordon Patrick Hall, age 61, 1000 block Scarlet Lane, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

June 25

Wesley Wayne Corbin, age 25, 800 block Lakeland Court, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.

Carlos Benjamin Choc Pop, age 27, 400 block Barberry St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

June 26

Alfred Buynar Jr., age 60, no fixed address, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Mortgage companies address discrimination and access to home ownership

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert