Culpeper Town Police arrest report, June 27-July 3

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

June 27

Donald O’Neal Washington, age 65, 1300 block Old Fredericksburg Road, Culpeper; revocation of pretrial.

Alfred Buynar Jr., age 60, 1100 block Ox Road, Woodstock; trespass: after being forbidden to do so; drunk in public, profane language.

Brittany Morgan Kip, age 30, 500 block Cadmus Drive, Gordonsville; contempt of court.

Dianna Bunch Noakes, age 53, 600 block Madison Road, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Benjamin Michael Burkett, age 33, 1000 block Scarlet Lane, Culpeper; monument: intentional damage, value greater than or equal to $1,000.

June 28

Javier-Oswalde Martinez-Garcia, age 34, 200 block E. Piedmont St., Culpeper; contempt of court.

Jesse Lee Pullen, age 29, 600 block N. East St., Culpeper; monument: intentional damage, value less than $1,000.

Cassie Renee Disse, age 23, 400 block Arrington Mountain Road, Haywood; probation: violation on felony charge; two counts of probation: violation on misdemeanor charge.

Karina Johanna Rincan, age 27, 500 block Southridge Parkway, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Garland Marcell Green, age 32, 1100 block Wicklow Drive, Fredericksburg; contempt of court.

Morevo Emmanuel Salgado, age 39, 2500 block Brady St., Richmond; driving with suspended or revoked license.

June 29

Roger Donald Lamb, age 28, 300 block E. Chandler St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; two counts of petit larceny.

Cody Blu Herrell, age 33, 1300 block Jason Lane, Amissville; drunk in public, profane language.

David Walter Seaton, age 56, 6700 block Kelly Road, Warrenton; bribery of witness.

William Junior Settle, age 54, 400 block S. Main St., Culpeper; two counts of probation: violation on felony charge; probation: violation on misdemeanor charge.

Jamal McKinley Lewis, age 29, 900 block Riverdale Circle, Culpeper; six counts of probation: violation on felony charge.

June 30

Arian Y. Raudales Baca, age 26, 1000 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Tracie Darlene Counts, age 47, 300 block S. East St., Culpeper; obstruct justice; drunk in public, profane language; assault and battery--family member.

Xavius Ahmad Hudson, age 27, 23000 block Hubbards Road, Remington; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Sara Lizeth Perez Munoz, age 42, 7300 block Mariposa Drive, Manassas; two counts of concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Alvaro Arturo Callejas Top, age 37, 7300 block Mariposa Ddrive, Manassas; three counts of concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Rene Morales Vasquez, age 30, 500 block Washington St., Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years; two counts of driving after forfeiture of license; drinking while driving or open container.

Juwuan Shaquille Threat, age 30, 300 block Harper Drive, Orange; contempt of court.

Brianna Nashal Rogers, age 22, 200 block Dabney St., Orange; obtaining money by false pretenses.

Pamela Hope Graves, age 59, 17000 block Thomas Nelson Highway, Faber; contempt of court.

July 1

Michael Andrew Denton, age 56, 800 block Willis Lane, Culpeper; abduction: by force, intimidation or deception.

Jose Cardenas Cruz, age 65, address unknown, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Renato Cruz, age 51, 300 block Wayland Road, Culpeper; two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.

William Philipp Sommer II, age 36, 8300 block Pinetta Road, Gloucester; grand larceny; enter property to damage, etc.

Jaden Lee Torosian, age 18, 100 block Goldfinch Lane, Amissville; unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage; two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Jason Lars Johnson, age 39, 12000 block Tower Road, Unionville; driving under the influence of alcohol.

July 2

Andre Delvon Gaskins, age 37, 1000 block Nottingham St., Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jessica Nichole Marshall, age 34, 1000 block Mountain Run Lake Road, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Shaun Lewis Jenkins, age 44, 10000 block Lanes Farm Lane, Culpeper; driving after forfeiture of license.

Otto Antonio Perez Coy, age 23, 1100 block Meander Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Terell Courtney Poteat, age 35, 10000 block 135th St., Queens, N.Y.; intentionally prevent a law enforcement officer from arresting.

Christopher Alan Duncan, age 39, 16000 block Placid Pines Drive, Orange; probation violation.

July 3

Hector Oliiverio Cucol Jor, age 24, 800 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Wilber A. Luna Campos, age 23, 1200 block Belle Ave., Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years.

Melvin Cac Gomez, age 19, 1300 block Sunflower Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Wilson Pablo Gomez, age 24, 300 block Glazier St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Jasmine Briann Stacey, age 20, 100 block Wayland Road, Culpeper; fail to pay fines, costs or penalties.

Colman Foster, age 29, 9200 block Acer Lane, Manassas; probation: violation on misdemeanor charge; contempt of court.

Megan Leighann Wanzer, age 24, 300 block Duke St., Culpeper; obstructing justice without force; assault and battery--police officer or firefighter.