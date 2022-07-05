 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, June 27-July 3

Culpeper Town Police logo (copy)

Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

June 27

Donald O’Neal Washington, age 65, 1300 block Old Fredericksburg Road, Culpeper; revocation of pretrial.

Alfred Buynar Jr., age 60, 1100 block Ox Road, Woodstock; trespass: after being forbidden to do so; drunk in public, profane language.

Brittany Morgan Kip, age 30, 500 block Cadmus Drive, Gordonsville; contempt of court.

Dianna Bunch Noakes, age 53, 600 block Madison Road, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Benjamin Michael Burkett, age 33, 1000 block Scarlet Lane, Culpeper; monument: intentional damage, value greater than or equal to $1,000.

June 28

Javier-Oswalde Martinez-Garcia, age 34, 200 block E. Piedmont St., Culpeper; contempt of court.

Jesse Lee Pullen, age 29, 600 block N. East St., Culpeper; monument: intentional damage, value less than $1,000.

Cassie Renee Disse, age 23, 400 block Arrington Mountain Road, Haywood; probation: violation on felony charge; two counts of probation: violation on misdemeanor charge.

Karina Johanna Rincan, age 27, 500 block Southridge Parkway, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Garland Marcell Green, age 32, 1100 block Wicklow Drive, Fredericksburg; contempt of court.

Morevo Emmanuel Salgado, age 39, 2500 block Brady St., Richmond; driving with suspended or revoked license.

June 29

Roger Donald Lamb, age 28, 300 block E. Chandler St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; two counts of petit larceny.

Cody Blu Herrell, age 33, 1300 block Jason Lane, Amissville; drunk in public, profane language.

David Walter Seaton, age 56, 6700 block Kelly Road, Warrenton; bribery of witness.

William Junior Settle, age 54, 400 block S. Main St., Culpeper; two counts of probation: violation on felony charge; probation: violation on misdemeanor charge.

Jamal McKinley Lewis, age 29, 900 block Riverdale Circle, Culpeper; six counts of probation: violation on felony charge.

June 30

Arian Y. Raudales Baca, age 26, 1000 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Tracie Darlene Counts, age 47, 300 block S. East St., Culpeper; obstruct justice; drunk in public, profane language; assault and battery--family member.

Xavius Ahmad Hudson, age 27, 23000 block Hubbards Road, Remington; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Sara Lizeth Perez Munoz, age 42, 7300 block Mariposa Drive, Manassas; two counts of concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Alvaro Arturo Callejas Top, age 37, 7300 block Mariposa Ddrive, Manassas; three counts of concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Rene Morales Vasquez, age 30, 500 block Washington St., Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years; two counts of driving after forfeiture of license; drinking while driving or open container.

Juwuan Shaquille Threat, age 30, 300 block Harper Drive, Orange; contempt of court.

Brianna Nashal Rogers, age 22, 200 block Dabney St., Orange; obtaining money by false pretenses.

Pamela Hope Graves, age 59, 17000 block Thomas Nelson Highway, Faber; contempt of court.

July 1

Michael Andrew Denton, age 56, 800 block Willis Lane, Culpeper; abduction: by force, intimidation or deception.

Jose Cardenas Cruz, age 65, address unknown, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Renato Cruz, age 51, 300 block Wayland Road, Culpeper; two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.

William Philipp Sommer II, age 36, 8300 block Pinetta Road, Gloucester; grand larceny; enter property to damage, etc.

Jaden Lee Torosian, age 18, 100 block Goldfinch Lane, Amissville; unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage; two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Jason Lars Johnson, age 39, 12000 block Tower Road, Unionville; driving under the influence of alcohol.

July 2

Andre Delvon Gaskins, age 37, 1000 block Nottingham St., Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jessica Nichole Marshall, age 34, 1000 block Mountain Run Lake Road, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Shaun Lewis Jenkins, age 44, 10000 block Lanes Farm Lane, Culpeper; driving after forfeiture of license.

Otto Antonio Perez Coy, age 23, 1100 block Meander Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Terell Courtney Poteat, age 35, 10000 block 135th St., Queens, N.Y.; intentionally prevent a law enforcement officer from arresting.

Christopher Alan Duncan, age 39, 16000 block Placid Pines Drive, Orange; probation violation.

July 3

Hector Oliiverio Cucol Jor, age 24, 800 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Wilber A. Luna Campos, age 23, 1200 block Belle Ave., Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years.

Melvin Cac Gomez, age 19, 1300 block Sunflower Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Wilson Pablo Gomez, age 24, 300 block Glazier St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Jasmine Briann Stacey, age 20, 100 block Wayland Road, Culpeper; fail to pay fines, costs or penalties.

Colman Foster, age 29, 9200 block Acer Lane, Manassas; probation: violation on misdemeanor charge; contempt of court.

Megan Leighann Wanzer, age 24, 300 block Duke St., Culpeper; obstructing justice without force; assault and battery--police officer or firefighter.

