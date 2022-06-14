Culpeper Town Police arrest report, June 6-12

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

June 6

Jaime Ruben Coy Baqui, age 19, 600 block Highview Court, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage.

Gil Adam Anthony Rodriguez Jr., age 38, 100 block Ramsey Lane, Stanardsville; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

William Philipp Sommer II, age 36, 8300 block Pinetta Road, Gloucester; two counts of petit larceny; two counts of shopping cart: removal from store premises.

June 8

Jamal Marquise Ferguson, age 26, 100 block Blake Loop, Newport News; monument: intentional damage, value less than $1,000; drunk in public, profane language.

Joseph Tyler Shifflett, age 28, 1700 block Slate Mill Branch Road, Charlottesville; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Shamel Robinson, age 29, 1300 block Spring Meadow Lane, Culpeper; phone: annoying ringing.

Wesley Wayne Corbin, age 25, 800 block Lakeland Court, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

June 9

Erick Ezeqiel Salgado Gaspar, age 26, 600 block Southview Court, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member; monument: unlawful damage, no intent to steal; petit larceny.

Kevin Mendez Ontiveros, age 21, 1300 block High St., Culpeper; firearm/etc./pointing/brandishing.

June 10

Jermaine Michael Pollard, age 39, 5500 block Waterford Road, Rixeyville; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Isaiah Lee Stribling, age 20, 900 block Hendrick St., Culpeper; accident driver not report, property damage.

Esther Diana Alcantara, age 50, 800 block Fairwood Drive, Culpeper; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Jamal Marquise Ferguson, age 26, 100 block Blake Loop, Newport News; driving under the influence of alcohol; refusal breath/blood alcohol test.

DeAngelo Terrell Dreshaw White, age 24, 600 block Claire Paige Way, Culpeper; petit larceny.

Samantha Christine Mejia, age 34, 8500 block Meetz Road, Warrenton; assault and battery--police officer or firefighter; drunk in public, profane language.

Christine Marie Decker, age 35, 1000 block Hendrick St., Culpeper; contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

June 11

Ariel Francisco Gutierrez, age 25, 900 block Fairwood Drive, Culpeper; vehicle/aircraft/boat/etc.: destroy/injure.

Ralph Edward Wax Jr., age 44, 31000 block Zoar Road, Locust Grove; abuse and neglect of children reckless disregard; drunk in public, profane language.

June 12

Jamal Marquise Ferguson, age 26, 100 block Blake Loop, Newport News; obstructing justice without force.