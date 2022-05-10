Culpeper Town Police arrest report, May 2-8

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

May 2

Thomas Joseph Loveless Jr., age 18, 600 block Friendship Way, Culpeper; tobacco products—possession of products by persons underage.

May 3William Lopez-Diaz, age 22, 600 block N. East St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Denisha Elaine Lambert, age 23, 900 block Hendrick St., Culpeper; contempt of court.

David James McBroom, age 54, address unknown, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Shianne Marie Woodward, age 19, 800 block Shamrock Drive, Fredericksburg; contempt of court.

Cody Blu Herrell, age 33, 200 block Horton Road, Jones; drunk in public, profane language.

Wilson Orlando Xi Botzoc, age 19, 200 block E. Piedmont St., Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage; accident: driver not report, with death/injury/property damage greater than $1,000.

Doneil Lorenzo Robinson, age 34, 1300 block Spring Meadow Lane, Culpeper; shoot or throw missiles at occupied vehicles.

May 4Sergio Eduardo Morales Velasquez, age 21, 200 block Gardner St., Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.

Daniyel Sharron Brown, age 46, 500 block Woodruff Lane, Culpeper; welfare fraud: larceny greater than or equal to $200.

May 5David James McBroom, age 54, address unknown, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Jessika Koral Robel, age 32, 500 block Cromwell Court, Culpeper; two counts of drugs/alcohol, first offender violation, misdemeanor.

James Edward Nichols, age 67, 400 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; probation: violation on felony charge; two counts of probation: violation on misdemeanor charge.

Marvin D. Ramos Vasquez, age 22, 500 block Fourth St., Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

May 6Luis Tejada Santillan, age 45, 500 block Windermere Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; refusal breath/blood alcohol test.

Rocael Aguilar Domingo, age 41, 500 block Washington St., Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Alexis Leilani Evans, age 24, 600 block Southview Court, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.

May 7Otto Antonio Perez Coy, age 23, 1100 block Meander Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Ariel Francisco Gutierrez, age 25, 900 block Fairwood Drive, Culpeper; credit card theft.

William Junior Settle, age 54, 400 block S. Main St., Culpeper; assault and battery--family member third offense.

May 8Cario Neftali, age 21, 600 block N. West St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Carl Eric Lassus, age 43, 3100 block N. Seventh St., Philadelphia, Penn,; drunk in public, profane language.

Sergio Tox Coc, age 21, address unknown; drunk in public, profane language.

Rosa Ireth Muniguia Diaz, age 38, 2000 block Snowbush Court, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; refusal breath/blood alcohol test.

Sandra Hernandez Lara, age 39, 300 block Kirby St., Manassas; drunk in public, profane language.

David James McBroom, age 54, address unknown, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.