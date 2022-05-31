Culpeper Town Police arrest report, May 23-29

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

May 23

Armando Jose Guadamuz, age 25, 500 block Windermere Drive, Culpeper; contempt of court, general district court.

Juan Carlos Barboza Lopez, age 18, 2000 block Birch Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage; escape without force by misdemeanant.

Elmore James Taylor Jr., age 22, 14000 block Shanktown Road, Reva; contempt of court.

May 24

Ariel Morales Lopez, age 28, address unknown, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

May 25

Melissa Dawn Brown, age 46, 100 block Bryans Road, Sperryville; drunk in public, profane language.

Emilio Rodriguez, age 31, 1100 block Meander Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Bobby Dean Lee, age 64, 100 block E. Williams St., Culpeper; revocation of pretrial; sentence to community based corrections program or facility.

Daniel Robertson Hackley, age 59, 400 block E. Chandler St., Culpeper; revocation of pretrial.

Lamont Lee Jackson, age 36, 700 block Belle Court, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

May 26

Ashley Nicole Shifflet, age 29, 600 block Chapman Mountain Circle, Stanardsville; probation violation.

Clifton Matthew Fincham, age 37, 900 block George James Loop, Radiant; petit larceny.

Lamont Lee Jackson, age 36, 700 block Belle Court, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Kenneth McNeil Gray Jr., age 36, 700 block Belle Court, Culpeper; probation: violation on felony charge.

Kevin Ricardo Taylor, age 61, 100 block W. Piedmont St., Culpeper; distribution/sell for profit schedule I/II controlled substance.

Avelino Perez Aguilar, age 21, 16000 block Brandy Road, Culpeper; accident: driver not report, with death/injury/property damage less than $1,000.

May 27

Avelino Perez Aguilar, age 21, 16000 block Brandy Road, Culpeper; giving false identity to law enforcement officer.

Jose Chen Tzir, age 34, 200 block W. Culpeper St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Edwin Lopez, age 30, 300 block Monticello Ave., Culpeper; contempt of court; giving false identity to law enforcement officer; drunk in public, profane language.

David James McBroom, age 54, homeless, Culpeper; two counts of drunk in public, profane language.

Tywoun Marcus Johnson, age 25, 1800 block Picadilly Circus, Culpeper; fail to appear on misdemeanor charge.

James Wayne Sisk, age 40, 800 block Willis Lane, Culpeper; falsely summons or false report to police.

Amone Rashawn Waters, age 21, 14000 block Reva Road, Reva; assault and battery--family member; abduction by force, intimidation or deception.

Jessika Lynne Crouch, age 31, 900 block Sperryville Pike, Culpeper; four counts of credit card theft; petit larceny.

May 28

Coleton Brooke Whitaker, age 31, 1400 block U St. NW, Washington, D.C.; drunk in public, profane language.

Nathan Abernathy, age 21, 10000 block Woolen Kilt Court, Bristow; driving under the influence of alcohol.

May 29

Christopher Allen Clatterbuck Jr., age 28, 400 block Willow Lawn Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; eluding police—endanger persons or police car.

Axel Chun Coc, age 18, 500 block Barberry St., Culpeper; unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage; drunk in public, profane language.