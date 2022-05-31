Culpeper Town Police arrest report, May 23-29

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
May 23
Armando Jose Guadamuz, age 25, 500 block Windermere Drive, Culpeper; contempt of court, general district court.
Juan Carlos Barboza Lopez, age 18, 2000 block Birch Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage; escape without force by misdemeanant.
Elmore James Taylor Jr., age 22, 14000 block Shanktown Road, Reva; contempt of court.
May 24
Ariel Morales Lopez, age 28, address unknown, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 25
Melissa Dawn Brown, age 46, 100 block Bryans Road, Sperryville; drunk in public, profane language.
Emilio Rodriguez, age 31, 1100 block Meander Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.
People are also reading…
Bobby Dean Lee, age 64, 100 block E. Williams St., Culpeper; revocation of pretrial; sentence to community based corrections program or facility.
Daniel Robertson Hackley, age 59, 400 block E. Chandler St., Culpeper; revocation of pretrial.
Lamont Lee Jackson, age 36, 700 block Belle Court, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
May 26
Ashley Nicole Shifflet, age 29, 600 block Chapman Mountain Circle, Stanardsville; probation violation.
Clifton Matthew Fincham, age 37, 900 block George James Loop, Radiant; petit larceny.
Lamont Lee Jackson, age 36, 700 block Belle Court, Culpeper; contempt of court.
Kenneth McNeil Gray Jr., age 36, 700 block Belle Court, Culpeper; probation: violation on felony charge.
Kevin Ricardo Taylor, age 61, 100 block W. Piedmont St., Culpeper; distribution/sell for profit schedule I/II controlled substance.
Avelino Perez Aguilar, age 21, 16000 block Brandy Road, Culpeper; accident: driver not report, with death/injury/property damage less than $1,000.
May 27
Avelino Perez Aguilar, age 21, 16000 block Brandy Road, Culpeper; giving false identity to law enforcement officer.
Jose Chen Tzir, age 34, 200 block W. Culpeper St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Edwin Lopez, age 30, 300 block Monticello Ave., Culpeper; contempt of court; giving false identity to law enforcement officer; drunk in public, profane language.
David James McBroom, age 54, homeless, Culpeper; two counts of drunk in public, profane language.
Tywoun Marcus Johnson, age 25, 1800 block Picadilly Circus, Culpeper; fail to appear on misdemeanor charge.
James Wayne Sisk, age 40, 800 block Willis Lane, Culpeper; falsely summons or false report to police.
Amone Rashawn Waters, age 21, 14000 block Reva Road, Reva; assault and battery--family member; abduction by force, intimidation or deception.
Jessika Lynne Crouch, age 31, 900 block Sperryville Pike, Culpeper; four counts of credit card theft; petit larceny.
May 28
Coleton Brooke Whitaker, age 31, 1400 block U St. NW, Washington, D.C.; drunk in public, profane language.
Nathan Abernathy, age 21, 10000 block Woolen Kilt Court, Bristow; driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 29
Christopher Allen Clatterbuck Jr., age 28, 400 block Willow Lawn Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; eluding police—endanger persons or police car.
Axel Chun Coc, age 18, 500 block Barberry St., Culpeper; unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage; drunk in public, profane language.