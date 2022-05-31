 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, May 23-29

Culpeper Town Police logo (copy)

Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

May 23

Armando Jose Guadamuz, age 25, 500 block Windermere Drive, Culpeper; contempt of court, general district court.

Juan Carlos Barboza Lopez, age 18, 2000 block Birch Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage; escape without force by misdemeanant.

Elmore James Taylor Jr., age 22, 14000 block Shanktown Road, Reva; contempt of court.

May 24

Ariel Morales Lopez, age 28, address unknown, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

May 25

Melissa Dawn Brown, age 46, 100 block Bryans Road, Sperryville; drunk in public, profane language.

Emilio Rodriguez, age 31, 1100 block Meander Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Bobby Dean Lee, age 64, 100 block E. Williams St., Culpeper; revocation of pretrial; sentence to community based corrections program or facility.

Daniel Robertson Hackley, age 59, 400 block E. Chandler St., Culpeper; revocation of pretrial.

Lamont Lee Jackson, age 36, 700 block Belle Court, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

May 26

Ashley Nicole Shifflet, age 29, 600 block Chapman Mountain Circle, Stanardsville; probation violation.

Clifton Matthew Fincham, age 37, 900 block George James Loop, Radiant; petit larceny.

Lamont Lee Jackson, age 36, 700 block Belle Court, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Kenneth McNeil Gray Jr., age 36, 700 block Belle Court, Culpeper; probation: violation on felony charge.

Kevin Ricardo Taylor, age 61, 100 block W. Piedmont St., Culpeper; distribution/sell for profit schedule I/II controlled substance.

Avelino Perez Aguilar, age 21, 16000 block Brandy Road, Culpeper; accident: driver not report, with death/injury/property damage less than $1,000.

May 27

Avelino Perez Aguilar, age 21, 16000 block Brandy Road, Culpeper; giving false identity to law enforcement officer.

Jose Chen Tzir, age 34, 200 block W. Culpeper St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Edwin Lopez, age 30, 300 block Monticello Ave., Culpeper; contempt of court; giving false identity to law enforcement officer; drunk in public, profane language.

David James McBroom, age 54, homeless, Culpeper; two counts of drunk in public, profane language.

Tywoun Marcus Johnson, age 25, 1800 block Picadilly Circus, Culpeper; fail to appear on misdemeanor charge.

James Wayne Sisk, age 40, 800 block Willis Lane, Culpeper; falsely summons or false report to police.

Amone Rashawn Waters, age 21, 14000 block Reva Road, Reva; assault and battery--family member; abduction by force, intimidation or deception.

Jessika Lynne Crouch, age 31, 900 block Sperryville Pike, Culpeper; four counts of credit card theft; petit larceny.

May 28

Coleton Brooke Whitaker, age 31, 1400 block U St. NW, Washington, D.C.; drunk in public, profane language.

Nathan Abernathy, age 21, 10000 block Woolen Kilt Court, Bristow; driving under the influence of alcohol.

May 29

Christopher Allen Clatterbuck Jr., age 28, 400 block Willow Lawn Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; eluding police—endanger persons or police car.

Axel Chun Coc, age 18, 500 block Barberry St., Culpeper; unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage; drunk in public, profane language.

