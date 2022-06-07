Culpeper Town Police arrest report, May 30-June 5

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

May 31

Danny Cris Gahagan Jr., age 41, 100 block E. Davis St., Culpeper; refusal second test within 10 years; obstructing justice; DUI--third or subsequent offense within 10 years.

Stephanie Nichole Godfrey, age 31, 600 block Fourth St., Culpeper; two counts of concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Roberto Pablo Claudio, age 39, 400 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; DUI--third or subsequent offense within five years; driving after forfeiture of license.

Joseph Tyler Shfflett, age 28, 1700 block Slate Mill Branch Road, Charlottesville; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance; possess or distribute controlled paraphernalia; driving after forfeiture of license.

Mackieshia Joanna Orange, age 28, 2000 block Chestnut Drive, Culpeper; contempt of court.

June 1

Nicole Lynn Burgess, age 36, 100 block Bosely Drive, Stanley; drunk in public, profane language.

Cornell Anthony Page, age 51, 100 block Tinsley Drive, Radiant; probation violation.

Alonzo M. Walker, age 23, 14000 block Porterfield Drive, Orange; contempt of court, general district court.

June 2

Jessica Marie Alley, age 30, 11000 block Jonesville Road, Orange; falsely summons or false report to police.

Pamela Hope Graves, age 59, 17000 block Thomas Nelson Highway, Faber; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

June 3

David Austin Merritt, age 23, 400 block Lesco Blvd., Culpeper; drugs/alcohol, first offender violation.

Liam Samuel Galarza, age 21, 100 block E. Chandler St., Culpeper; probation violation.

James Vincent Zellers, age 23, 2200 block Forsythia Drive, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Kevin E. Wesley, age 50, 200 block E. Spencer St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Christopher Wayne Sutphin, age 29, 16000 block Westover St., Culpeper; two counts of probation: violation on felony charge.

June 4

Lamont Lee Jackson, age 36, 700 block Belle Court, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Osmar Racael Lucas Martinez, age 34, 23000 block Roland Road, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years; drinking while driving or open container.

Linda Lou Cole, age 65, 10700 block Settletown Place, Rixeyville; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Julio Cesar Jimenez Santiz, age 29, 200 block Chestnut Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; two counts of assault and battery--simple.

June 5

Justin Tramayne Veeney, age 35, 11000 block Pauline Court, Culpeper; obstructing justice without force; obstructing with threats/force; drunk in public, profane language.

Jacoleman Donta Robinson, age 35, 4000 block Cabin Road, Reva; DWI: second offense within five years, BAC less than .20.

Felipe Montero, age 58, 300 block E. Piedmont St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Ryan Kolwey Butler, age 31, 1000 block Nottingham St., Culpeper; probation violation.

William Philipp Sommer II, age 36, 8300 block Pinetta Road, Gloucester; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.