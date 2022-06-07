 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Culpeper Town Police arrest report, May 30-June 5

  • 0
Culpeper Town Police logo (copy)

Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

May 31

Danny Cris Gahagan Jr., age 41, 100 block E. Davis St., Culpeper; refusal second test within 10 years; obstructing justice; DUI--third or subsequent offense within 10 years.

Stephanie Nichole Godfrey, age 31, 600 block Fourth St., Culpeper; two counts of concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Roberto Pablo Claudio, age 39, 400 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; DUI--third or subsequent offense within five years; driving after forfeiture of license.

Joseph Tyler Shfflett, age 28, 1700 block Slate Mill Branch Road, Charlottesville; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance; possess or distribute controlled paraphernalia; driving after forfeiture of license.

Mackieshia Joanna Orange, age 28, 2000 block Chestnut Drive, Culpeper; contempt of court.

People are also reading…

June 1

Nicole Lynn Burgess, age 36, 100 block Bosely Drive, Stanley; drunk in public, profane language.

Cornell Anthony Page, age 51, 100 block Tinsley Drive, Radiant; probation violation.

Alonzo M. Walker, age 23, 14000 block Porterfield Drive, Orange; contempt of court, general district court.

June 2

Jessica Marie Alley, age 30, 11000 block Jonesville Road, Orange; falsely summons or false report to police.

Pamela Hope Graves, age 59, 17000 block Thomas Nelson Highway, Faber; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

June 3

David Austin Merritt, age 23, 400 block Lesco Blvd., Culpeper; drugs/alcohol, first offender violation.

Liam Samuel Galarza, age 21, 100 block E. Chandler St., Culpeper; probation violation.

James Vincent Zellers, age 23, 2200 block Forsythia Drive, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Kevin E. Wesley, age 50, 200 block E. Spencer St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Christopher Wayne Sutphin, age 29, 16000 block Westover St., Culpeper; two counts of probation: violation on felony charge.

June 4

Lamont Lee Jackson, age 36, 700 block Belle Court, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Osmar Racael Lucas Martinez, age 34, 23000 block Roland Road, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years; drinking while driving or open container.

Linda Lou Cole, age 65, 10700 block Settletown Place, Rixeyville; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Julio Cesar Jimenez Santiz, age 29, 200 block Chestnut Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; two counts of assault and battery--simple.

June 5

Justin Tramayne Veeney, age 35, 11000 block Pauline Court, Culpeper; obstructing justice without force; obstructing with threats/force; drunk in public, profane language.

Jacoleman Donta Robinson, age 35, 4000 block Cabin Road, Reva; DWI: second offense within five years, BAC less than .20.

Felipe Montero, age 58, 300 block E. Piedmont St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Ryan Kolwey Butler, age 31, 1000 block Nottingham St., Culpeper; probation violation.

William Philipp Sommer II, age 36, 8300 block Pinetta Road, Gloucester; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Visually-impaired Syrian teenager aims for international stardom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert