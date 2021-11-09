 Skip to main content
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Nov. 1-7
Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Nov. 1 Mark Edward Ferris, age 57, 400 block S. Main St., Culpeper; driving after forfeiture of license.

Colton Matthew Snyder, age 22, 29000 block Tatum Road, Unionville; probation violation.

Jasmine Evette Johnson, age 31, 7400 block Gold Dale Road, Locust Grove; assault and battery; monument: intentional damage, value less than $1,000.

Nov. 2 Angel Montiel-Guardo, age 34, 500 block Laurel St., Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Cheyanna Lynn Life, age 25, 1800 block Orange Road, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.

Juan Hernandez-Jiminez, age 39, 400 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Nov. 3 Arthur Manuel Gregorio Jr., age 32, 1100 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; driving after forfeiture of license; two counts of assault and battery--family member; reckless--improper brakes.

Nov. 4 Dakota Kyle Life, age 24, 19100 block Mount Pleasant Road, Elkton; assault and battery—family member.

Nov. 5 Alexander Russell Couick, age 30, 2400 block Wildwood Circle, Amissville; two counts of petit larceny; grand larceny.

Mardoqueo Bonilla Flores, age 40, 1300 block Spring Meadow Lane, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Nov. 6 Eric Maurice Drayton, age 43, 9300 block Hackley Lane, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; no driver’s license.

Shianne Marie Woodward, age 18, 200 block Sunset Lane, Culpeper; contempt of court; driving with suspended or revoked license.

Arthur Manuel Gregorio Jr., age 32, 1100 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; eluding police—endanger persons or police car.

Nov. 7 Paul Ian Hicks, age 32, 600 block Rocky Knoll Arch, Culpeper; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Todd Abercrombie, age 51, 600 block Holly Crest Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mark Greggory Whitaker, age 32, 500 block Mimosa St., Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.

