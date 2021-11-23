 Skip to main content
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Nov. 15-21
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Nov. 15-21

Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Nov. 15

Jamar L. Clanagan Sr., age 42, 24200 block of Cedar Ridge Road, Rapidan; distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II controlled substance.

Arthur Manuel Gregorio Jr., age 32, 1100 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; assault and battery--family member third offense.

Nov. 16

Melissa Renee Tompkins, age 38, 8100 block Hillcrest Drive, Manassas; contempt of court.

Samir Samir Abdalmajied, age 23, 3600 block Quantico Terrace Drive, Triangle; firearm: receive stolen or aid in concealing; possess, transport forearms by convicted felons.

Nov. 17

C.J. Anthony Tyler, age 31, 400 block Hill St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Juan Carlos Barboza Lopez, age 18, 1900 block Orange Road, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; drinking while driving or open container.

Nov. 18

Arthur Carroll, age 85, 1200 block North N.C. Highway, N.C.; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Steven Lee Marcoux, age 32, no fixed address, Culpeper; 11 counts of revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Nov. 19

Tracey Marcelus Minifield, age 44, 9000 block Carver School Road, Rapidan; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sean Gilbert Langley, age 42, Royal Crescent Way, Fredericksburg; contempt of court.

Danielle N. Vaneeckhout, age 39, 6300 block Village Center Drive, Bealeton; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Nov. 20

Jeremy Lee Strom, age 38, 100 block Hollyhock, Locust Grove; disorderly conduct.

Nov. 21

Dustin Alan Olinger, age 31, 100 block Garr Ave., Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years, BAC greater than .20.

Tucker Glenn Clatterbuck, age 23, 300 block Snyder Lane, Culpeper; petit larceny.

Billie Jo Siler, age 55, 1100 block Ridgeview Road, Reva; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

