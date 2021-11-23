Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Nov. 15-21

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Nov. 15

Jamar L. Clanagan Sr., age 42, 24200 block of Cedar Ridge Road, Rapidan; distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II controlled substance.

Arthur Manuel Gregorio Jr., age 32, 1100 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; assault and battery--family member third offense.

Nov. 16

Melissa Renee Tompkins, age 38, 8100 block Hillcrest Drive, Manassas; contempt of court.

Samir Samir Abdalmajied, age 23, 3600 block Quantico Terrace Drive, Triangle; firearm: receive stolen or aid in concealing; possess, transport forearms by convicted felons.

Nov. 17

C.J. Anthony Tyler, age 31, 400 block Hill St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Juan Carlos Barboza Lopez, age 18, 1900 block Orange Road, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; drinking while driving or open container.

Nov. 18

