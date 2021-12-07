Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Nov. 29-Dec. 5

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Nov. 29 Shawn Thomas Banks, age 42, 400 block Hill St., Culpeper; disorderly conduct.
Michael Tyrone Daniels, age 37, 18000 block North Merrimac Road, Culpeper; three counts of assault and battery—family member third offense; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.
Nov. 30 Kase Dean Behrens, age 28, 1300 block Spring Meadow Lane, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Demontae Lee Webster, age 24, 400 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; probation: violation on felony charge; probation: violation on misdemeanor charge.
Dec. 1Tylor James Baldwin, age 27, 700 block Belle Court, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Taylor Leigh Mullins, age 20, 7000 block Wankoma Drive, Remington; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Dec. 2 Arthur Lowenback Carroll, age 85, 9000 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.
William Paxton Forkey, age 47, 600 block E. Spencer St., Culpeper; probation: violation on felony charge.
Salena Kay Weaver, age 25, 2000 block Meander Run Road, Locust Dale; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.
Courtney Michelle Lee, age 27, 600 block Kirtley Road, Leon; two counts of concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.
Jermaine Lawrence Eason, age 36, 6000 block Oak Park Road, Madison; contempt of court; probation: violation on misdemeanor charge; revocation of pretrial.
David Scott Pearson, age 58, 1200 block Belle Ave. Culpeper; forcible sodomy.
Denisha Elaine Lambert, age 23, 900 block Hendrick St. Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so; disorderly conduct.
Dec. 3 Carter Mitchell Shepard, age 21, 5400 block Sherman Oaks Court, Haymarket; probation violation.
Dec. 4 Rony Alfredo Chojcall, age 18, no fixed address; drunk in public, profane language.
Brandon Benson Cobb, age 28, 100 block Garr Ave., Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Otto Perez Coy, age 23, 300 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Dec. 5 Ademi Ventura Aguilar, age 31, 600 block Mountain View Drive, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.
Andres Aguilar Pablo, age 30, 100 block W. Williams St. Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; giving false identity to law enforcement officer.
Shaelyn Iyana Williams, age 18, 1800 block Picadilly Circus, Culpeper; breaking and enter with intent to commit felony; trespass: after being forbidden to do so; assault and battery—simple; petit larceny; eluding police—endanger persons or police car.