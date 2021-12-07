Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Nov. 29-Dec. 5

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Nov. 29 Shawn Thomas Banks, age 42, 400 block Hill St., Culpeper; disorderly conduct.

Michael Tyrone Daniels, age 37, 18000 block North Merrimac Road, Culpeper; three counts of assault and battery—family member third offense; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Nov. 30 Kase Dean Behrens, age 28, 1300 block Spring Meadow Lane, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Demontae Lee Webster, age 24, 400 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; probation: violation on felony charge; probation: violation on misdemeanor charge.

Dec. 1Tylor James Baldwin, age 27, 700 block Belle Court, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Taylor Leigh Mullins, age 20, 7000 block Wankoma Drive, Remington; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Dec. 2 Arthur Lowenback Carroll, age 85, 9000 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.