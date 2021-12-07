 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Nov. 29-Dec. 5
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Nov. 29-Dec. 5

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Culpeper Town Police logo (copy)

Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Nov. 29 Shawn Thomas Banks, age 42, 400 block Hill St., Culpeper; disorderly conduct.

Michael Tyrone Daniels, age 37, 18000 block North Merrimac Road, Culpeper; three counts of assault and battery—family member third offense; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Nov. 30 Kase Dean Behrens, age 28, 1300 block Spring Meadow Lane, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Demontae Lee Webster, age 24, 400 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; probation: violation on felony charge; probation: violation on misdemeanor charge.

Dec. 1Tylor James Baldwin, age 27, 700 block Belle Court, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Taylor Leigh Mullins, age 20, 7000 block Wankoma Drive, Remington; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Dec. 2 Arthur Lowenback Carroll, age 85, 9000 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

William Paxton Forkey, age 47, 600 block E. Spencer St., Culpeper; probation: violation on felony charge.

Salena Kay Weaver, age 25, 2000 block Meander Run Road, Locust Dale; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Courtney Michelle Lee, age 27, 600 block Kirtley Road, Leon; two counts of concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Jermaine Lawrence Eason, age 36, 6000 block Oak Park Road, Madison; contempt of court; probation: violation on misdemeanor charge; revocation of pretrial.

David Scott Pearson, age 58, 1200 block Belle Ave. Culpeper; forcible sodomy.

Denisha Elaine Lambert, age 23, 900 block Hendrick St. Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so; disorderly conduct.

Dec. 3 Carter Mitchell Shepard, age 21, 5400 block Sherman Oaks Court, Haymarket; probation violation.

Dec. 4 Rony Alfredo Chojcall, age 18, no fixed address; drunk in public, profane language.

Brandon Benson Cobb, age 28, 100 block Garr Ave., Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Otto Perez Coy, age 23, 300 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Dec. 5 Ademi Ventura Aguilar, age 31, 600 block Mountain View Drive, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.

Andres Aguilar Pablo, age 30, 100 block W. Williams St. Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; giving false identity to law enforcement officer.

Shaelyn Iyana Williams, age 18, 1800 block Picadilly Circus, Culpeper; breaking and enter with intent to commit felony; trespass: after being forbidden to do so; assault and battery—simple; petit larceny; eluding police—endanger persons or police car.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Should my kid get the COVID vaccine?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert