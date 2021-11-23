 Skip to main content
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Nov. 8-14
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Nov. 8-14

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Nov. 8

Mario Choc Xol, age 42, 1100 block Meander Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Hector Rafael Choc Xol, age 28, 100 block Hughey Court, Fredericksburg; drunk in public, profane language.

Quinton Jerome Williams, age 29, 700 block Colonials Court, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

James Michael Vinson, age 43, 1700 block Finley Drive, Culpeper; probation violation.

Nov. 9

Steven Grant, age 44, 18100 block Brightwood Lane, Jeffersonton; contempt of court.

Nov. 10

DeAngelo Terrell White, age 23, 600 vlock Claire Paige Way, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Nov. 11

Ben Mac Simms, age 62, 600 block E. Spencer St., Culpeper; grand larceny.

Nov. 12

Cora Paige Riner, age 21, Carneal Court, Cartersville; contempt of court.

Dorien Ray Williams, age 49, 1800 block Picadilly Circus, Culpeper; probation violation.

Nov. 13

Andrew Anthony Bell, age 50, Circle Drive, Westbury, N.Y.; drunk in public, profane language.

Nov. 14

Brandan John Devanney, age 32, 12200 block Hooe Road, Bristow; contempt of court; two counts of forging public records.

Nov. 15

Jamar L. Clanagan Sr., age 42, 24200 block of Cedar Ridge Road, Rapidan; distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II controlled substance.

Arthur Manuel Gregorio Jr., age 32, 1100 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; assault and battery--family member third offense.

Nov. 16

Melissa Renee Tompkins, age 38, 8100 block Hillcrest Drive, Manassas; contempt of court.

Samir Samir Abdalmajied, age 23, 3600 block Quantico Terrace Drive, Triangle; firearm: receive stolen or aid in concealing; possess, transport forearms by convicted felons.

Nov. 17

C.J. Anthony Tyler, age 31, 400 block Hill St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Juan Carlos Barboza Lopez, age 18, 1900 block Orange Road, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; drinking while driving or open container.

Nov. 18

Arthur Carroll, age 85, 1200 block North N.C. Highway, N.C.; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Steven Lee Marcoux, age 32, no fixed address, Culpeper; 11 counts of revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Nov. 19

Tracey Marcelus Minifield, age 44, 9000 block Carver School Road, Rapidan; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sean Gilbert Langley, age 42, Royal Crescent Way, Fredericksburg; contempt of court.

Danielle N. Vaneeckhout, age 39, 6300 block Village Center Drive, Bealeton; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Nov. 20

Jeremy Lee Strom, age 38, 100 block Hollyhock, Locust Grove; disorderly conduct.

Nov. 21

Dustin Alan Olinger, age 31, 100 block Garr Ave., Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years, BAC greater than .20.

Tucker Glenn Clatterbuck, age 23, 300 block Snyder Lane, Culpeper; petit larceny.

Billie Jo Siler, age 55, 1100 block Ridgeview Road, Reva; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

