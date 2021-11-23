Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Nov. 8-14

Nov. 18

Arthur Carroll, age 85, 1200 block North N.C. Highway, N.C.; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Steven Lee Marcoux, age 32, no fixed address, Culpeper; 11 counts of revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Nov. 19

Tracey Marcelus Minifield, age 44, 9000 block Carver School Road, Rapidan; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Sean Gilbert Langley, age 42, Royal Crescent Way, Fredericksburg; contempt of court.

Danielle N. Vaneeckhout, age 39, 6300 block Village Center Drive, Bealeton; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Nov. 20

Jeremy Lee Strom, age 38, 100 block Hollyhock, Locust Grove; disorderly conduct.

Nov. 21

Dustin Alan Olinger, age 31, 100 block Garr Ave., Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years, BAC greater than .20.

Tucker Glenn Clatterbuck, age 23, 300 block Snyder Lane, Culpeper; petit larceny.

Billie Jo Siler, age 55, 1100 block Ridgeview Road, Reva; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.