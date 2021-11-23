Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Nov. 8-14

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Nov. 8
Mario Choc Xol, age 42, 1100 block Meander Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Hector Rafael Choc Xol, age 28, 100 block Hughey Court, Fredericksburg; drunk in public, profane language.
Quinton Jerome Williams, age 29, 700 block Colonials Court, Culpeper; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
James Michael Vinson, age 43, 1700 block Finley Drive, Culpeper; probation violation.
Nov. 9
Steven Grant, age 44, 18100 block Brightwood Lane, Jeffersonton; contempt of court.
Nov. 10
DeAngelo Terrell White, age 23, 600 vlock Claire Paige Way, Culpeper; contempt of court.
Nov. 11
Ben Mac Simms, age 62, 600 block E. Spencer St., Culpeper; grand larceny.
Nov. 12
Cora Paige Riner, age 21, Carneal Court, Cartersville; contempt of court.
Dorien Ray Williams, age 49, 1800 block Picadilly Circus, Culpeper; probation violation.
Nov. 13
Andrew Anthony Bell, age 50, Circle Drive, Westbury, N.Y.; drunk in public, profane language.
Nov. 14
Brandan John Devanney, age 32, 12200 block Hooe Road, Bristow; contempt of court; two counts of forging public records.
Nov. 15
Jamar L. Clanagan Sr., age 42, 24200 block of Cedar Ridge Road, Rapidan; distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II controlled substance.
Arthur Manuel Gregorio Jr., age 32, 1100 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; assault and battery--family member third offense.
Nov. 16
Melissa Renee Tompkins, age 38, 8100 block Hillcrest Drive, Manassas; contempt of court.
Samir Samir Abdalmajied, age 23, 3600 block Quantico Terrace Drive, Triangle; firearm: receive stolen or aid in concealing; possess, transport forearms by convicted felons.
Nov. 17
C.J. Anthony Tyler, age 31, 400 block Hill St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Juan Carlos Barboza Lopez, age 18, 1900 block Orange Road, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; drinking while driving or open container.
Nov. 18
Arthur Carroll, age 85, 1200 block North N.C. Highway, N.C.; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.
Steven Lee Marcoux, age 32, no fixed address, Culpeper; 11 counts of revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Nov. 19
Tracey Marcelus Minifield, age 44, 9000 block Carver School Road, Rapidan; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sean Gilbert Langley, age 42, Royal Crescent Way, Fredericksburg; contempt of court.
Danielle N. Vaneeckhout, age 39, 6300 block Village Center Drive, Bealeton; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.
Nov. 20
Jeremy Lee Strom, age 38, 100 block Hollyhock, Locust Grove; disorderly conduct.
Nov. 21
Dustin Alan Olinger, age 31, 100 block Garr Ave., Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years, BAC greater than .20.
Tucker Glenn Clatterbuck, age 23, 300 block Snyder Lane, Culpeper; petit larceny.
Billie Jo Siler, age 55, 1100 block Ridgeview Road, Reva; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.