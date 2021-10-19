 Skip to main content
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Oct. 11-17
editor's pick top story

Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Oct. 11-17

Culpeper Town Police logo (copy)

Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Oct. 11

Jose D. Gonsalez, age 61, 100 block W. Evans St. Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Freddy Rodriguiez Guerra, age 27, 500 block Clubhouse Way, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Oct. 12

Ashley Ann Quinn, age 29, 600 block Yancey St., Culpeper; contempt of court.

Oct. 13

Edgar Raymundo Yaxcal Pec, age 31, 2000 block Cranberry Lane, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; drinking while driving or open container.

Stacie Lynn Dowell, age 50, 17000 block James Madison Highway, Orange; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Darrell Shannon Lang, age 49, 1300 block Lightfoot St., Culpeper; contempt of court.

Faye Charlotte Long, age 37, 16000 block Glen Ella Road, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Timothy Brian Rife, age 40, 2000 block Left Ford Road, Pilgrims Knob; probation violation.

Oct. 14

Darius Lamar Young, age 22, 1900 block Gold Finch Drive, Culpeper; consensual intercourse with child older than 15.

Mary Katherine Estes, age 28, 11000 block Fairmont St., Orange; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Jessica Esmeralda Portillo, age 34, 700 block Monument Lane, Culpeper; revocation of pretrial.

Michael Lee Hill, age 33, 600 block Highview Court, Culpeper; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brittany Nicole McFarland, age 29, 200 block Moonlight River Road, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years.

Oct. 16

Marcus Emmett Dean, age 44, 1900 block Oneal Road, Madison; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Mark Edward Ferris, age 57, 400 block S. Main St., Culpeper; two countsof driving after forfeiture of license.

Jennifer Ann Sprouse, age 46, 8000 block Westview Court, Rixeyville; petit larceny.

Oct. 17

Moshsin Muneer Bhatti, age 34, 6900 block Ruskin St., Springfield; assault and battery—simple.

