Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Oct. 11-17

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Oct. 11

Jose D. Gonsalez, age 61, 100 block W. Evans St. Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Freddy Rodriguiez Guerra, age 27, 500 block Clubhouse Way, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Oct. 12

Ashley Ann Quinn, age 29, 600 block Yancey St., Culpeper; contempt of court.

Oct. 13

Edgar Raymundo Yaxcal Pec, age 31, 2000 block Cranberry Lane, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; drinking while driving or open container.

Stacie Lynn Dowell, age 50, 17000 block James Madison Highway, Orange; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Darrell Shannon Lang, age 49, 1300 block Lightfoot St., Culpeper; contempt of court.

Faye Charlotte Long, age 37, 16000 block Glen Ella Road, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Timothy Brian Rife, age 40, 2000 block Left Ford Road, Pilgrims Knob; probation violation.