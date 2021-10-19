Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Oct. 11-17

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Oct. 11
Jose D. Gonsalez, age 61, 100 block W. Evans St. Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Freddy Rodriguiez Guerra, age 27, 500 block Clubhouse Way, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Oct. 12
Ashley Ann Quinn, age 29, 600 block Yancey St., Culpeper; contempt of court.
Oct. 13
Edgar Raymundo Yaxcal Pec, age 31, 2000 block Cranberry Lane, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; drinking while driving or open container.
Stacie Lynn Dowell, age 50, 17000 block James Madison Highway, Orange; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Darrell Shannon Lang, age 49, 1300 block Lightfoot St., Culpeper; contempt of court.
Faye Charlotte Long, age 37, 16000 block Glen Ella Road, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Timothy Brian Rife, age 40, 2000 block Left Ford Road, Pilgrims Knob; probation violation.
Oct. 14
Darius Lamar Young, age 22, 1900 block Gold Finch Drive, Culpeper; consensual intercourse with child older than 15.
Mary Katherine Estes, age 28, 11000 block Fairmont St., Orange; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Jessica Esmeralda Portillo, age 34, 700 block Monument Lane, Culpeper; revocation of pretrial.
Michael Lee Hill, age 33, 600 block Highview Court, Culpeper; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brittany Nicole McFarland, age 29, 200 block Moonlight River Road, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years.
Oct. 16
Marcus Emmett Dean, age 44, 1900 block Oneal Road, Madison; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Mark Edward Ferris, age 57, 400 block S. Main St., Culpeper; two countsof driving after forfeiture of license.
Jennifer Ann Sprouse, age 46, 8000 block Westview Court, Rixeyville; petit larceny.
Oct. 17
Moshsin Muneer Bhatti, age 34, 6900 block Ruskin St., Springfield; assault and battery—simple.