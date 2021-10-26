Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Oct. 18-24

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Oct. 18 Manolo Alexander Merida Rivas, age 35, 13000 block Partlow Court, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years.
Mario Edilson Hernandez Gomez, age 20, 300 block N. Commerce St., Culpeper; assault and battery— public, profane language.
Aaron Michael Bowles, age 21, 14000 block Bushong Lane, Culpeper; five counts of petit larceny.
Nathaniel Arthur Gray III, age 47, 600 block E. Spencer St., Culpeper; eluding police—endanger persons or police car.
James Edward Morrow, age 29, 18000 block Albert Drive, Culpeper; unauthorized use: animal/vehicle/etc., larceny less than or equal to $200; hit and run—personal injury; DWI: second offense within five years; driving after forfeiture of license; giving false identity to law enforcement officer; eluding police—endanger persons or police car.
Oct. 19Clay Dennis Corbin, age 59, 400 block Sunset Lane, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Jhovany Hernandez-Tovar, age 41, 600 block Mountain View Drive, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years.
Billy-Jack Andrew Jacobson, age 28, 1500 block Vermont, Hannibal, Mo.; drunk in public, profane language.
Oct. 20 Jerome Alfred Lewis, age 26, 21000 block Blackjack Road, Culpeper; petit larceny.
Elmore James Taylor Jr., age 21, 1000 block Longview Lane, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; accident driver not report, property damage.
Trenton Aubrey Graves, age 28, 1500 block Nottingham St., Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Oct. 21 George Preston Shorter Jr., age 42, 300 block Ferndale Road, Glen Burnie, Md.; fail to appear; drunk in public, profane language.
Jhovany Hernandez-Tovar, age 41, 600 block Mountain View Drive, Culpeper; hit and run—personal injury.
Oct. 22 Jefferson Allerton Beckles, age 59, 200 block Lafayette Drive, Culpeper; two counts of sentence to community based corrections program or facility.
Mohsin Muneer Bhatti, age 34, 100 block E. Cameron St., Culpeper; stalking.
Seth Cameron Kirk, age 34, 16000 block Norman Road, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Jose Caal Choc, age 46, 700 block Briscoe St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Oct. 23 Kase Dean Behrens, age 28, 1300 block Spring Meadow Lane, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years.
Kulbir S. Ghuman, age 42, 22000 block Benson Terrace, Sterling; drunk in public, profane language.
Oct. 24 Jeremy Sparks, age 45, 10800 block Gravel Road, Brandy Station; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Kase Dean Behrens, age 28, 1300 block Spring Meadow Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.
Juan Estuardo Gomez Martinez, age 32, 800 block Third St., Culpeper; violate condition of release.