Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Oct. 18-24

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Oct. 18 Manolo Alexander Merida Rivas, age 35, 13000 block Partlow Court, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years.

Mario Edilson Hernandez Gomez, age 20, 300 block N. Commerce St., Culpeper; assault and battery— public, profane language.

Aaron Michael Bowles, age 21, 14000 block Bushong Lane, Culpeper; five counts of petit larceny.

Nathaniel Arthur Gray III, age 47, 600 block E. Spencer St., Culpeper; eluding police—endanger persons or police car.

James Edward Morrow, age 29, 18000 block Albert Drive, Culpeper; unauthorized use: animal/vehicle/etc., larceny less than or equal to $200; hit and run—personal injury; DWI: second offense within five years; driving after forfeiture of license; giving false identity to law enforcement officer; eluding police—endanger persons or police car.

Oct. 19Clay Dennis Corbin, age 59, 400 block Sunset Lane, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Jhovany Hernandez-Tovar, age 41, 600 block Mountain View Drive, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years.