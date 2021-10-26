 Skip to main content
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Oct. 18-24
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Oct. 18-24

Culpeper Town Police logo (copy)

Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Oct. 18 Manolo Alexander Merida Rivas, age 35, 13000 block Partlow Court, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years.

Mario Edilson Hernandez Gomez, age 20, 300 block N. Commerce St., Culpeper; assault and battery— public, profane language.

Aaron Michael Bowles, age 21, 14000 block Bushong Lane, Culpeper; five counts of petit larceny.

Nathaniel Arthur Gray III, age 47, 600 block E. Spencer St., Culpeper; eluding police—endanger persons or police car.

James Edward Morrow, age 29, 18000 block Albert Drive, Culpeper; unauthorized use: animal/vehicle/etc., larceny less than or equal to $200; hit and run—personal injury; DWI: second offense within five years; driving after forfeiture of license; giving false identity to law enforcement officer; eluding police—endanger persons or police car.

Oct. 19Clay Dennis Corbin, age 59, 400 block Sunset Lane, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Jhovany Hernandez-Tovar, age 41, 600 block Mountain View Drive, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years.

Billy-Jack Andrew Jacobson, age 28, 1500 block Vermont, Hannibal, Mo.; drunk in public, profane language.

Oct. 20 Jerome Alfred Lewis, age 26, 21000 block Blackjack Road, Culpeper; petit larceny.

Elmore James Taylor Jr., age 21, 1000 block Longview Lane, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; accident driver not report, property damage.

Trenton Aubrey Graves, age 28, 1500 block Nottingham St., Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Oct. 21 George Preston Shorter Jr., age 42, 300 block Ferndale Road, Glen Burnie, Md.; fail to appear; drunk in public, profane language.

Jhovany Hernandez-Tovar, age 41, 600 block Mountain View Drive, Culpeper; hit and run—personal injury.

Oct. 22 Jefferson Allerton Beckles, age 59, 200 block Lafayette Drive, Culpeper; two counts of sentence to community based corrections program or facility.

Mohsin Muneer Bhatti, age 34, 100 block E. Cameron St., Culpeper; stalking.

Seth Cameron Kirk, age 34, 16000 block Norman Road, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Jose Caal Choc, age 46, 700 block Briscoe St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Oct. 23 Kase Dean Behrens, age 28, 1300 block Spring Meadow Lane, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years.

Kulbir S. Ghuman, age 42, 22000 block Benson Terrace, Sterling; drunk in public, profane language.

Oct. 24 Jeremy Sparks, age 45, 10800 block Gravel Road, Brandy Station; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Kase Dean Behrens, age 28, 1300 block Spring Meadow Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.

Juan Estuardo Gomez Martinez, age 32, 800 block Third St., Culpeper; violate condition of release.

