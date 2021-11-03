Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Oct. 25-31

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deasiah Ann-Marie Bryant, age 18, 15000 block Flat Run Road, Elkwood; petit larceny.

Zachary Antonio Quinones, age 21, 400 block Willow Lawn Drive, Culpeper; petit larceny.

Oct. 29 Tasha Nicole Wilson, age 32, 1900 block Cranberry Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.

Nicole Marie Singleton, age 33, 1700 block Minor Drive, Charlottesville; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500; possession of controlled substances.

Paul Ian Hicks, age 32, 600 block Rocky Knoll Arch, Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so; drunk in public, profane language.

Lloyd Henry Heimerling Jr., age 36, 5000 block Harrier Lane, Culpeper; contempt of court; violate condition of release.

Lauren Carolynn Murphy, age 31, 16200 block Matthews Mill Road, Orange; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Charles Leonard Hackley Jr., age 32, 1900 block Cranberry Lane, Culpeper; two counts of assault and battery—family member.

Oct. 30 George Rafus Quinn, age 36, 800 block Fox Den Road, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.