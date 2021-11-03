Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Oct. 25-31

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Oct. 25 Christopher Philip Mason Jr., age 28, Tamis Court, Stafford; petit larceny.
Andrei Jahmere Roliins, age 19, 100 block Sycamore St., Culpeper; revocation of pretrial.
Brian Lee Darby, age 57, 25000 block Bellmeadow Drive, Culpeper; parole violation.
Oct. 26 Sean Gilbert Langley, age 42, Royal Crescent Way, Fredericksburg; assault and battery—family member.
Brandan John Devanney, age 32, 12200 block Hooe Road, Bristow; two counts of giving false identity to a law enforcement officer; two counts of false ID (identity fraud).
Oct. 27 Rebecca Enola Ann Jewell, age 37, 400 block Sunset Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.
Adan Amr Mendez-Reyes, age 50, 16100 block Brandy Road, Culpeper; driving after forfeiture of license.
Oct. 28 David James McBroom, age 53, 400 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
William David Lantinga Jr., age 21, 15000 block Thompson Drive, Reva; petit larceny.
Luciano Sale Vasquez, age 22, 400 block Hill St., Culpeper; petit larceny.
Deasiah Ann-Marie Bryant, age 18, 15000 block Flat Run Road, Elkwood; petit larceny.
Zachary Antonio Quinones, age 21, 400 block Willow Lawn Drive, Culpeper; petit larceny.
Oct. 29 Tasha Nicole Wilson, age 32, 1900 block Cranberry Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.
Nicole Marie Singleton, age 33, 1700 block Minor Drive, Charlottesville; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500; possession of controlled substances.
Paul Ian Hicks, age 32, 600 block Rocky Knoll Arch, Culpeper; trespass: after being forbidden to do so; drunk in public, profane language.
Lloyd Henry Heimerling Jr., age 36, 5000 block Harrier Lane, Culpeper; contempt of court; violate condition of release.
Lauren Carolynn Murphy, age 31, 16200 block Matthews Mill Road, Orange; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.
Charles Leonard Hackley Jr., age 32, 1900 block Cranberry Lane, Culpeper; two counts of assault and battery—family member.
Oct. 30 George Rafus Quinn, age 36, 800 block Fox Den Road, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Melanie Dawn Stone, age 48, 600 block E. Spencer St., Culpeper; assault and battery—simple.
Heather Ann Davis, age 22, 1800 block Cranberry Lane, Culpeper; grand larceny.
Daylon Eugene Brown, age 28, 4100 block Lacleade Ave. A, St. Louis, Mo.; monument: intentional damage, value greater than $1,000.
Oct. 31 Brian Adam Aylor, age 33, 400 block N. West St., Culpeper; accident driver not report, property damage.