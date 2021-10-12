 Skip to main content
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Oct. 4-10
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Oct. 4-10

Culpeper Town Police logo (copy)

Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Oct. 4 Jeffrey Lee Jenkins, age 40, 9000 block James Monroe Highway, Culpeper; probation violation on felony charge; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Lauren Marie Cleland, age 38, 300 block Snyder Lane, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor; two counts of abuse and neglect of children.

Rosindo Roblero-Ortiz, age 32, 1100 block of Meander Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Jose Martinez, age 39, 400 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Tina Marie McPeak, age 30, 100 block S. West St., Culpeper; unauthorized use: animal/vehicle/etc., larceny greater than or equal to $200.

Anthony Jeramiah Jenkins, age 27, 5500 block Sperryville Pike, Boston; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Oct. 5 Kimberly Elaine Butler, age 54, 9000 block General Winder Road, Rapidan; profane, threatening language over public airway.

Brian Tyrone Walker Jr., age 20, 1000 block Longview Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery--simple; petit larceny; accident driver not report, property damage.

Antonio Jose Guadamuz II, age 25, 13000 block Ridgelea Ave., Culpeper; two counts of destruction of property, monument--value greater than or equal to $1,000.

Alexandra Victoria Skouzes, age 37, 37000 block Merrimac Court, Greenbackville; DWI: second offense within five years; driving after forfeiture of license; refusal second test within 10 years.

Oct. 6 Stacie Lynn Dowell, age 50, 800 block Willis Lane, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

James Clyde Woodside, age 67, 600 block E. Spencer St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Marty Lee Settle, age 47, 10000 block Settletown Place, Rixeyville; assault and battery--police officer or firefighter; obstructing with threats/force; drunk in public, profane language.

Joshua Brandon Smith, age 23, 10200 block Bald Hill Road, Bowie, Md.; 11 counts of obtaining drugs by fraud.

David Ernesto Bernal, age 38, 4000 block Pickett Road, Fairfax; revocation of pretrial; contempt of court.

Jason Curtis Robinson Jr., age 30, 18000 block Colonial Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Oct. 7 Kathleen Genevieve McLane, age 44, 100 block 7th St., Pittsburgh, Pa.; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Oct. 8 Marcus Emmett Dean, age 44, 1900 block Oneal Road, Madison; drunk in public, profane language.

Jermaine Lawrence Eason, age 35, 6000 block Oak Park Road, Madison; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500; obtain money by false pretense, larceny.

Rebecca Lyn Norlander, age 28, 13000 block Woodlawn Place, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Oct. 9 Michael Joseph Campbell, age 51, 800 block Willis Lane, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Chasity Michelle Brown, age 39, 200 block N. East St., Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Bonita Nicole Turner, age 37, 1000 block Picadilly Circus, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.

Oct. 10 Kenneth Ryan Brown, age 28, 400 block E. Chandler St., Culpeper; probation: violation on felony charge.

Samantha Marie Kerns, age 21, 600 block Claire Paige Way, Culpeper; two counts of contempt of court.

