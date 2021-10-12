Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Oct. 4-10

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Oct. 4 Jeffrey Lee Jenkins, age 40, 9000 block James Monroe Highway, Culpeper; probation violation on felony charge; revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Lauren Marie Cleland, age 38, 300 block Snyder Lane, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor; two counts of abuse and neglect of children.

Rosindo Roblero-Ortiz, age 32, 1100 block of Meander Drive, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Jose Martinez, age 39, 400 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Tina Marie McPeak, age 30, 100 block S. West St., Culpeper; unauthorized use: animal/vehicle/etc., larceny greater than or equal to $200.

Anthony Jeramiah Jenkins, age 27, 5500 block Sperryville Pike, Boston; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Oct. 5 Kimberly Elaine Butler, age 54, 9000 block General Winder Road, Rapidan; profane, threatening language over public airway.