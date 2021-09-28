Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Sept. 20-26

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Sept. 21 Robert Thomas Hawthorne Jr., age 33, 600 block Lonetree Court, Culpeper; distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II substance.
Robert Lee Martin Jr., age 47, 2000 block Cottonwood Lane, Culpeper; five counts of probation: violation on felony charge.
Tyler Alan Vitayanuvatti, age 38, 400 block Kearns Drive, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.
Sept. 22 Joseph Carrol White, age 69, 300 block N. West St., Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Latasha Lynne Perkins, age 23, 100 block E. Washington St., Remington; contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Timothy Wayne Turner Jr., age 32, 100 block Thaxton Court, Stafford; maiming as a result of driving while intoxicated.
Dawn Elaine Thompson, age 56, 19000 block Stallion Road, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.
Sept. 23 Estuardo E. Chub Xol, age 21, 1300 block Orange Road, Culpeper; contempt of court.
Sandra Dee Elliott Miller, age 42, 8000 block Zachary Taylor Highway, Unionville; probation: violation on felony charge.
Sept. 25 Marvin Sales-Pablo, age 22, 500 block Mariel Way, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years , BAC greater than .20; assault and battery--police officer or firefighter; drinking while driving or open container.
Lamar Frederick Poles, age 32, 13000 block Williams Court, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.
Randolph Charles Davis Jr., age 58, no fixed address, Culpeper; sentence to community-based corrections program or facility; assault and battery--family member.
Vida Oppong, age 56, 2000 block Walnut Branch Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; hit and run--property damage.
Sept. 26 Jonathan Lloyd Swann, age 38, 800 block Third St., Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.
Amber Marie Burges, age 32, 300 block Oak Lane, Luray; assault and battery--family member.
Craig Stuart Thompson, age 59, 15000 block Ira Hoffman Lane, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.