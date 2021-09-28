Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Sept. 20-26

Sept. 25 Marvin Sales-Pablo, age 22, 500 block Mariel Way, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years , BAC greater than .20; assault and battery--police officer or firefighter; drinking while driving or open container.

Lamar Frederick Poles, age 32, 13000 block Williams Court, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Randolph Charles Davis Jr., age 58, no fixed address, Culpeper; sentence to community-based corrections program or facility; assault and battery--family member.

Vida Oppong, age 56, 2000 block Walnut Branch Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; hit and run--property damage.

Sept. 26 Jonathan Lloyd Swann, age 38, 800 block Third St., Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.

Amber Marie Burges, age 32, 300 block Oak Lane, Luray; assault and battery--family member.

Craig Stuart Thompson, age 59, 15000 block Ira Hoffman Lane, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.