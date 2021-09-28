 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Sept. 20-26
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Sept. 20-26

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Culpeper Town Police logo (copy)

Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Sept. 21 Robert Thomas Hawthorne Jr., age 33, 600 block Lonetree Court, Culpeper; distribute/sell for profit schedule I/II substance.

Robert Lee Martin Jr., age 47, 2000 block Cottonwood Lane, Culpeper; five counts of probation: violation on felony charge.

Tyler Alan Vitayanuvatti, age 38, 400 block Kearns Drive, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.

Sept. 22 Joseph Carrol White, age 69, 300 block N. West St., Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Latasha Lynne Perkins, age 23, 100 block E. Washington St., Remington; contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Timothy Wayne Turner Jr., age 32, 100 block Thaxton Court, Stafford; maiming as a result of driving while intoxicated.

Dawn Elaine Thompson, age 56, 19000 block Stallion Road, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 23 Estuardo E. Chub Xol, age 21, 1300 block Orange Road, Culpeper; contempt of court.

Sandra Dee Elliott Miller, age 42, 8000 block Zachary Taylor Highway, Unionville; probation: violation on felony charge.

Sept. 25 Marvin Sales-Pablo, age 22, 500 block Mariel Way, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years , BAC greater than .20; assault and battery--police officer or firefighter; drinking while driving or open container.

Lamar Frederick Poles, age 32, 13000 block Williams Court, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Randolph Charles Davis Jr., age 58, no fixed address, Culpeper; sentence to community-based corrections program or facility; assault and battery--family member.

Vida Oppong, age 56, 2000 block Walnut Branch Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol; hit and run--property damage.

Sept. 26 Jonathan Lloyd Swann, age 38, 800 block Third St., Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.

Amber Marie Burges, age 32, 300 block Oak Lane, Luray; assault and battery--family member.

Craig Stuart Thompson, age 59, 15000 block Ira Hoffman Lane, Culpeper; possession of schedule I, II controlled substance.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

This ‘Cotton Castle’ in Turkey could have healing powers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News