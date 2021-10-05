 Skip to main content
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Sept. 27-Oct. 3
Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Sept. 27-Oct. 3

Culpeper Town Police logo (copy)

Town of Culpeper Police

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Sept. 27 Joshua Lewis Pritchett, age 38, 400 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; probation violation.

Leon Travis Brock, age 30, 1800 block Arden Creek Place, Charlottesville; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Ben Mac Simms, age 62, 600 block E. Spencer St., Culpeper; sentence to community based corrections program or facility.

Sept. 28 Michael Kevin Dwyer, age 47, 100 block W. Edmondson St., Culpeper; discharge firearm or missile in/at occupied building; firearm/etc./pointing/brandishing.

Sept. 30 Wayne Lee Aldrich, age 70, 100 block S. West St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Oct. 1 Bridget Anne Sigg, age 24, 200 block Blue Spruce Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Oct. 2 Jose Velasquez-Perez, age 28, 200 block W. Fairview Road, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years, BAC greater than .20; drinking alcohol in public; drinking while driving or open container.

Corine Rena Holmes, age 38, 700 block N. West St., Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.

Oct. 3 Erick Ezeqiel Salgado Gaspar, age 25, 600 block Southview Court, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.

Andrew Thomas Slade, age 32, 5000 block Regency Place, Alexandria; drunk in public, profane language.

Jonathan Wayne Welch, age 30, 6300 block Balls Mill Road, Midland; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.

Daniel Lee Cleland Sr., 600 block Snyder Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.

