Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Sept. 27-Oct. 3

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Sept. 27 Joshua Lewis Pritchett, age 38, 400 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; probation violation.

Leon Travis Brock, age 30, 1800 block Arden Creek Place, Charlottesville; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Ben Mac Simms, age 62, 600 block E. Spencer St., Culpeper; sentence to community based corrections program or facility.

Sept. 28 Michael Kevin Dwyer, age 47, 100 block W. Edmondson St., Culpeper; discharge firearm or missile in/at occupied building; firearm/etc./pointing/brandishing.

Sept. 30 Wayne Lee Aldrich, age 70, 100 block S. West St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Oct. 1 Bridget Anne Sigg, age 24, 200 block Blue Spruce Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.

Oct. 2 Jose Velasquez-Perez, age 28, 200 block W. Fairview Road, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years, BAC greater than .20; drinking alcohol in public; drinking while driving or open container.