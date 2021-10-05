Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Sept. 27-Oct. 3

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Sept. 27 Joshua Lewis Pritchett, age 38, 400 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; probation violation.
Leon Travis Brock, age 30, 1800 block Arden Creek Place, Charlottesville; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.
Ben Mac Simms, age 62, 600 block E. Spencer St., Culpeper; sentence to community based corrections program or facility.
Sept. 28 Michael Kevin Dwyer, age 47, 100 block W. Edmondson St., Culpeper; discharge firearm or missile in/at occupied building; firearm/etc./pointing/brandishing.
Sept. 30 Wayne Lee Aldrich, age 70, 100 block S. West St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Oct. 1 Bridget Anne Sigg, age 24, 200 block Blue Spruce Drive, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Oct. 2 Jose Velasquez-Perez, age 28, 200 block W. Fairview Road, Culpeper; DWI: second offense within five years, BAC greater than .20; drinking alcohol in public; drinking while driving or open container.
Corine Rena Holmes, age 38, 700 block N. West St., Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.
Oct. 3 Erick Ezeqiel Salgado Gaspar, age 25, 600 block Southview Court, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.
Andrew Thomas Slade, age 32, 5000 block Regency Place, Alexandria; drunk in public, profane language.
Jonathan Wayne Welch, age 30, 6300 block Balls Mill Road, Midland; concealment, price alter merchandise less than $500.
Daniel Lee Cleland Sr., 600 block Snyder Lane, Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.