Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Sept. 6-12

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Sept. 6 Alfredo Lopez Mendez, age 29, address unknown, Culpeper; contempt of court; drunk in public, profane language.
Donnell Jahmar Green, age 37, 5300 block Winchester Lane, Fredericksburg; contempt of court; eluding police—endanger persons or police car.
Matthew Brian Berghuis, age 31, 100 block Garr Ave., Culpeper; seven counts of revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Sept. 7 Sarah Michelle Barrett, age 39, 1800 block Picadilly Circus, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.
Wesley Devon Parker Jr., age 33, 100 block Washington Circle, Madison; probation violation.
Marvin Lorenzo Farewell Jr., age 35, 300 block Wine St., Culpeper; violate protective orders.
Ricky Everette Butts, age 41, 200 block W. Cameron St., Culpeper; violate condition of release; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.
Sept. 8 Yoni Eliberto Perez Godinez, age 20, 500 block Greens Court, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Deontre Anthony Thomas, age 31, 1100 block First St., Culpeper; possession of burglary tools; petit larceny.
Sept. 9 Edgar Rene Pop Ical, age 35, 300 block James Madison Highway, Culpeper; contempt of court.
Sept. 10 Willie Richard Hume Jr., age 61, 900 block Sperryville Pike, Culpeper; falsely summons or false report to police.
Paul L. Drogoz Jr., age 46, 14000 block Lovers Lane, Culpeper; violate protective orders.
Catherine Dale Brown, age 19, 25000 block Eleys Ford Road, Lignum; driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sept. 11 Jamil McLaurin, age 26, 600 block N. East St., Culpeper; fail to pay restitution.
Jack Alan Perry, age 42, 500 block Meadowbrook Drive, Culpeper; two counts of revocation of suspended sentence and probation.
Kenneth Wayne Eaton, age 57, address unknown, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Nicholas James Devanney, age 33, 12000 block Hooe Road, Bristow; drunk in public, profane language.
Sept. 12 Armando Santos Espinoza, age 29, 600 block Highview Court, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Margarito Hernandez Jimenez, age 22, 600 block Highview Court, Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language.
Arthur Manuel Gregorio Jr., age 32, 1100 block Virginia Ave., Culpeper; assault and battery—family member.
Peter Douglas Oberndorf, age 24, 15000 block Old House Court, Culpeper; revocation of pretrial.
Otto Osuel Tut-Bochoc, age 19, 100 block King St., Culpeper; drunk in public, profane language; unlawful purchase or possess alcoholic beverage.
Jermaine Lawrence Eason, age 35, 6800 block Old Park Road, Madison; contempt of court.