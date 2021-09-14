Culpeper Town Police arrest report, Sept. 6-12

This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.

Sept. 6 Alfredo Lopez Mendez, age 29, address unknown, Culpeper; contempt of court; drunk in public, profane language.

Donnell Jahmar Green, age 37, 5300 block Winchester Lane, Fredericksburg; contempt of court; eluding police—endanger persons or police car.

Matthew Brian Berghuis, age 31, 100 block Garr Ave., Culpeper; seven counts of revocation of suspended sentence and probation.

Sept. 7 Sarah Michelle Barrett, age 39, 1800 block Picadilly Circus, Culpeper; assault and battery--family member.

Wesley Devon Parker Jr., age 33, 100 block Washington Circle, Madison; probation violation.

Marvin Lorenzo Farewell Jr., age 35, 300 block Wine St., Culpeper; violate protective orders.

Ricky Everette Butts, age 41, 200 block W. Cameron St., Culpeper; violate condition of release; trespass: after being forbidden to do so.

Sept. 8 Yoni Eliberto Perez Godinez, age 20, 500 block Greens Court, Culpeper; driving under the influence of alcohol.