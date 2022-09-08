Former Culpeper voter registrar indicted in Prince William on corruption charge

A former Culpeper County registrar has been indicted in Prince William on a corruption charge in her role as that county's voter registrar in the 2020 election.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted Michele White, 51, in Prince William County Circuit Court on charges of willful neglect of duty as an election officer, a misdemeanor; corrupt conduct as an election officer, a Class 5 felony; and giving a false statement on a required form, a Class 5 felony.

The offense date for the first two charges was Aug. 1, 2020, court records state.

The offense date for the false-statement charge was Nov. 3, 2020, Election Day.

Court records say White lives in Occoquan. On Thursday, The Culpeper Star-Exponent could not reach her by phone.

On Wednesday, The Associated Press reported that email and social-media messages sent to White's business were not immediately returned. The AP could not find a working phone number for her, nor an attorney for her in online court records.

On Wednesday, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the three-count indictment, but did not detail the alleged misconduct, The Associated Press reported.

Eric Olsen, the Prince William registrar who succeeded White in 2021, said in an interview with The Washington Post that he triggered the probe in April, the paper reported Wednesday.

“I was going through some documents in the office and I saw some matters that needed to be reported to the state,” Olsen told the Post.

Olsen declined to discuss what those “discrepancies” were, citing the ongoing criminal case, but he said they potentially affected a small number of votes in the 2020 election, the Post reported.

He said the issues were not serious enough to change the outcome of any contests, the newspaper reported.

White was Prince William County registrar from 2015 to 2021. She resigned on March 29, 2021, after the county Electoral Board met in closed session, according to online minutes at the Prince William County Office of Elections. She did not give a public explanation, the Post reported.

At a Jan. 6, 2021 meeting, the Electoral Board passed a measure requiring White to meet in a full-day work session with the board and the Human Resources Department to develop a memorandum of understanding.

During an Oct. 8, 2020 meeting, two months after the offenses alleged in the indictment, the Electoral Board met in closed session to discuss issues related to voter fraud, online minutes state.

In open session at its October meeting, the board directed White to refer any possible cases of voter fraud to the county Police Department for investigation, the meeting's online minutes state.

In Culpeper County, White began working in voter registration in 2004. In 2007, the Culpeper Electoral Board appointed her as general registrar. She held that post until 2015, when she left for a higher-paying post in more populated Prince William.

Upon her departure, White's successor in Culpeper called her a gifted and experienced registrar, The Star-Exponent reported in 2015.

“I am ready for the challenge and to serve the voting public,” White said in a Prince William County news release upon accepting the new position. “I will continue the direction of the Election Office to provide clear and easily accessible information for all voters.”

A graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, White holds a degree in communications and graphic design. In Culpeper, she also served on the town parking authority.