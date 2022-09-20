Hoax call claims students shot at Eastern View High School

Culpeper County was one of nine U.S. localities targeted Monday by a phony report of an "active shooter," prompting law enforcement to respond and causing fear and anxiety among students, teachers, staff and parents.

No one was physically injured. An increased law enforcement presence will remain in place at local schools this week.

In the Washington area, at least three schools became targets Monday of the proliferating hoax, known as swatting, in which a false report is made to authorities of a violent incident in a school building, The Washington Post reported.

The targets included schools in Culpeper, Arlington and Loudoun counties. Police searched, but found no shootings or other violent incidents, authorities said.

Such calls prompted a statement from the FBI, which said it took the practice of making false reports “very seriously,” because it places the innocent at risk and expends law-enforcement resources.

The purpose and number of Monday’s false reports could not be determined, nor was it clear who was behind them, the Post said.

Nationwide, there has been a wave of false reports of school shootings and threats of violence in recent days, officials said. USA TODAY found at least 30 active-shooter false alarms and threats made at schools last week, the newspaper reported Sunday.

In Culpeper County, the fake call was placed to E911 at 1:34 p.m. Sept. 19 from someone claiming to be a student at Eastern View High School along the U.S. 29 corridor, north of town, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office said.

The caller told the dispatcher that dozens of students had been shot with a machine gun in a particular classroom and that the room was locked down, according to a news release Monday evening from the Sheriff’s Office. The caller provided his name and phone number and other details of the incident while law enforcement was dispatched, and school security was activated.

The Sheriff's Office provides armed security via its school resource officers on most Culpeper campuses.

Deputy Williams was inside Eastern View at the time of call, but had heard nothing unusual, the Sheriff's Office said. The school resource officer immediately moved toward the location of the alleged shooting, working with an additional armed security officer on the campus.

No shooter or weapons were found as Sheriff's Office personnel flooded the school, implementing a full active-shooter response.

Deputies began clearing classrooms, attempting to locate any threat.

All school personnel have been trained on their responsibilities in an active-shooter incident, such as barricading doors and covering windows.

Even with the large response of officers Monday, opening every door in classrooms and safely moving everyone out of the building took about two hours.

As a precaution, all other Culpeper County Public Schools were put on lockdown and more law enforcement arrived on other campuses.

Less than an hour later, by 2:30 p.m., all schools except for Eastern View were reduced to a “stay indoors safety order,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Eastern View remained on lockdown until around 3:30pm, when students were safely released to families at the county Sports Complex.

Culpeper County Sheriff Scott Jenkins addressed the deputies' presence that would remain at county schools.

“There is no increased safety risk, but in light of today’s event at EVHS I would like students to see a more visible presence of our deputies,” he said in the statement Monday evening. “Today was a stressful and emotional event for a great number of parents, students, faculty and first responders. We thank God and are grateful that no one was hurt.”

The Sheriff’s Office has invested more than a decade of the best training and equipment in the commonwealth to protect local schools, Jenkins said. Monday’s fake threat highlighted the value of its school resource officer program, he said.

Jenkins noted he is a parent of high school students.

A Sheriff's Office spokesman referred to the fake 911 call as "swatting," making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to prompt the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers.

During the incident, school officials communicated via social media and messaging with parents. Students inside Eastern View were also messaging their parents. At least one image of a person with a gun, supposedly on Eastern View's campus, was circulating on social media.

On Monday evening, the school system emailed parents about the incident.

“We understand that events like today are very unsettling and stressful for parents and students,” the email stated.

The schools shared information from the student-parent handbook on “What Parents Need to Know and Do During a School-Based Emergency,” as follows:

1) Please know that coming to your child’s school if you hear information regarding a “lockdown” or other security measure will distract and disrupt the operations of school staff, law enforcement, or first responders who are keeping your child safe.

2) Please know texting or calling your child during an incident may distract your child from hearing directions from school staff or cause their phone to make a sound which may actually endanger your child.

3) Please know your child has limited information about what is happening. Rumors and exaggerations are rampant during events and students often are only repeating a rumor or exaggeration they heard from an unreliable source.

4) Please know when calling the school for information during an emergency, the school staff cannot or will not answer the phones and release information during an incident.

5) Please sign up for Culpeper County’s 911 text and call alerts as information will be released through law enforcement in serious incidents.

6) Please make sure your phone number(s) and your child’s cell phone number is up to date and are given to the school office so school text alerts and calls can be received.

7) Please don’t overreact to rumors or social media postings from students or members of the public. Repeating rumors via social media or calling the schools or 911 to relay information you did not personally witness may divert attention and resources of the school staff and law enforcement.

8) Please trust the training and experience of law enforcement, school staff, and first responders to keep your child safe.