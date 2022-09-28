Manassas man guilty of wounding Culpeper man in fatal Denny's robbery

A Manassas man involved in the Dec. 26, 2019 armed robbery at a Denny’s restaurant that left one man dead and severely injured a Culpeper County man has been found guilty of 45 felonies.

A Prince William County Circuit Court jury convicted 25-year-old Jordan Anderson of second-degree murder, two counts aggravated malicious wounding, 17 counts abduction for pecuniary benefit, robbery, attempted robbery, burglary at night with intent to commit robbery, and 22 counts of use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth.

The jury rendered its verdict Tuesday.

“There were 22 people victimized at the Denny’s that early morning and we fought to obtain justice for them," Ashworth said in a statement Tuesday.

Around 2:30 a.m. Dec. 26, 2019, Anderson and another individual entered the Denny’s on Sudley Road in Manassas with the intent to rob its occupants, she said in a statement.

Evidence put on during the 10-day trial showed that during the incident, Anderson and his companion held employees and patrons of the Denny’s—22 people in all—against their will while attempting to get money from the restaurant, on the night after Christmas.

The other suspect, Ryan Thomas Walker, of Chantilly, then 23, was armed with a baton, according to Prince William County police. Walker has not yet faced prosecution.

The duo ordered customers and employees to the ground, demanded their cell phones and wallets, then demanded money from the restaurant, police said.

As they left, Anderson shot a 34-year-old Rixeyville man, who was being cooperative and sitting on the ground, police said at the time. The Culpeper County man was severely injured, the prosecutor said this week. He had been dining at the Denny’s with other people when the attack occurred. The Culpeper man has remained unidentified to protect his privacy.

When Anderson and his partner exited the restaurant, they encountered another man who unknowingly held the door for them.

Walker struck him in the head with the baton and Anderson shot him.

Yusuf Ozgur, the 56-year-old Door Dash driver, was picking up an order when he was fatally attacked. A handyman by trade and a Turkish immigrant who lived in Manassas, Ozgur died of his injuries.

He was buried in Fredericksburg after a religious service at mosque in Maryland, at which Ozgur was remembered for having a cheerful disposition, good heart and diligent work ethic, The Washington Post reported. He left behind two children, ages 10 and 16, and a wife.

Ashworth prosecuted the case against Anderson with Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kristina Robinson, and Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Christian Malott.

The prosecutor recognized Sara Vutiprichar, deputy director of the victim-witness program, for invaluable assistance provided to the victims and their families, including the man from Culpeper.

Prince William Staff Attorney Kimberly Hackbarth was recognized for assistance with pretrial and trial motions, along with the county Police Department, FBI and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

A sentencing hearing for Anderson will be scheduled later. He is in custody in the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center.

Anderson may face life in prison, according to prosecutors.

The Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office will prosecute Walker. His trial is slated to start in the spring.