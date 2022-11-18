Manassas men charged in metal larcenies in Marshall

Two Manassas men have been charged in a series of metal larcenies in Fauquier County.

Dacian Mihai, 43, was arrested Nov. 12, by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and charged with grand larceny, stolen property with the intent to sell and possession of burglary tools, according to an agency release.

He has also been charged with trespassing on railroad tracks and driving without a license, according to court records.

Armando Goudi-Cirpaci, 18, was also arrested Nov. 12, and charged with grand larceny and possession of burglary tools.

Detectives worked with patrol officers to investigate two cases in which copper and other metals were stolen over the past several weeks in the Marshall area. Through the course of the investigations, detectives were able to identify Mihai and Goudi-Cirpaci as suspects, the release stated.

Both men were located and taken into custody without further incident. During the investigations, detectives were made aware that multiple jurisdictions are involved.

Mihai is being held with bond in the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center and Goudi-Cirpaci was released on bond.