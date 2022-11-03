 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Orange County authorities investigate threat on Snapchat made by middle school student

  • 0
LocustGroveMS.jpg

A Locust Grove Middle School student made an threatening post Wednesday night on Snapchat authorities said did not pose an imminent or credible threat.

 ORANGE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Parents of Orange County Public School students received an early-morning phone call Thursday related to an unsubstantiated social media threat made by a student.

Late Wednesday night, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office notified school administration of a threatening Snapchat post made by a Locust Grove Middle School student, according to an early morning call from Superintendent Daniel Hornick, hired earlier this year.

The Sheriff’s Office investigated the post during the night and informed school administration Thursday morning there was no imminent or credible threat.

Based on the information provided, Orange County Public schools opened on a regular schedule. Additional law enforcement was be on site at Locust Grove Middle School out of an abundance of caution, the superintendent said.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office and OCPS administration take all threats seriously and will continue to work together to keep everyone in the schools safe, Hornick said.

People are also reading…

“In the event that a student sees a threat on social media, in a text, or posted online, he/she should immediately notify an adult, school administrator, and/or law enforcement official,” the superintendent said.

“We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online. As a reminder, school board policy prohibits any verbal, written, or physical threat of bodily injury or use of force directed toward another person or group of people. Such threats could result in a recommendation for expulsion.”

"The safety and security of students remains our top priority," Hornick said, thanking the OCSO for their prompt and thorough investigation of this matter.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles, possible ICBM

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert