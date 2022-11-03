Orange County authorities investigate threat on Snapchat made by middle school student

Parents of Orange County Public School students received an early-morning phone call Thursday related to an unsubstantiated social media threat made by a student.

Late Wednesday night, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office notified school administration of a threatening Snapchat post made by a Locust Grove Middle School student, according to an early morning call from Superintendent Daniel Hornick, hired earlier this year.

The Sheriff’s Office investigated the post during the night and informed school administration Thursday morning there was no imminent or credible threat.

Based on the information provided, Orange County Public schools opened on a regular schedule. Additional law enforcement was be on site at Locust Grove Middle School out of an abundance of caution, the superintendent said.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office and OCPS administration take all threats seriously and will continue to work together to keep everyone in the schools safe, Hornick said.

“In the event that a student sees a threat on social media, in a text, or posted online, he/she should immediately notify an adult, school administrator, and/or law enforcement official,” the superintendent said.

“We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online. As a reminder, school board policy prohibits any verbal, written, or physical threat of bodily injury or use of force directed toward another person or group of people. Such threats could result in a recommendation for expulsion.”

"The safety and security of students remains our top priority," Hornick said, thanking the OCSO for their prompt and thorough investigation of this matter.