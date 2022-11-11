Police seek to identify suspect in shoplifting from Culpeper ABC store

Culpeper Police are seeking to ID a woman suspected of shoplifting from the ABC Store in Southgate Shopping Center.
The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 8, according to a police department release. The female concealed a bottle of liquor and fled the store without paying, police said. She was seen getting into white SUV that was parked in front of the store, the release stated.
Anyone with information to identify the woman is asked to contact Master Police Officer M. Haymaker at 540/727-3420 ext. 5506, 540/727-7900 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.
540/825-4315