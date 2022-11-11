 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Police seek to identify suspect in shoplifting from Culpeper ABC store

Culpeper Police are seeking to ID a woman suspected of shoplifting from the ABC Store in Southgate Shopping Center.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 8, according to a police department release. The female concealed a bottle of liquor and fled the store without paying, police said. She was seen getting into white SUV that was parked in front of the store, the release stated.

Anyone with information to identify the woman is asked to contact Master Police Officer M. Haymaker at 540/727-3420 ext. 5506, 540/727-7900 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New study is 'a leap forward in developing a personalized treatment for cancer'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert