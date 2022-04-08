State Police: Rockingham motorist fatally shot after shooting at deputies

At the Rockingham County sheriff's request, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Culpeper Field Office is investigating a shooting in Rockingham County.

At about 9 a.m. Thursday, April 7, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office became engaged in a pursuit with an individual who fled from deputies, Sgt. Brent Coffey, a State Police spokesman, said in a statement Thursday night.

The Sheriff's Office terminated its involvement in the pursuit, he said.

A short time later, deputies located the suspect vehicle stopped in the 6660 block of Spring Creek Road in Bridgewater.

As deputies approached the vehicle's driver, Christopher A. Miller, 37, of Rockingham County, Miller exited his vehicle with a gun and fired several rounds at the deputies, Coffey said. The deputies returned fire.

Miller died at the scene. His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

Several of the deputies' patrol vehicles and a bystander's vehicle were struck by gunfire.

No law enforcement personnel were injured, nor was the bystander, Coffey said.

The investigation remains ongoing.