Trio sought in theft of cash register from Bealeton eatery
Trio sought in theft of cash register from Bealeton eatery

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects who took a cash register Friday from a Bealeton business before they damaged a nearby pizza shop.

Around 3:30 a.m. May 14, the trio entered Cinco De Mayo in the 11200 block of Remington Road, the agency said in a statement.

Officials said the suspects threw a rock through the restaurant’s front door, breaking the glass.

Surveillance showed the suspects removing the register from the business.

In the same time frame, suspects also broke glass in the front door of Little Caesar’s in the 11100 block of of Marsh Road. They didn’t enter the business.

The Warrenton Police Department is investigat ing a similar incident on the town’s Main Street. Suspects threw a rock through a glass door to gain entry and stole money, a banjo and a laptop.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300. Callers may remain anonymous.

