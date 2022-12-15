Woman acquitted of murder is back in Orange jail on DUI, assault on officer charges

ORANGE—A Gordonsville woman acquitted in July of murder in the 2021 fatal shooting of her babysitter’s husband at his Barboursville home is back in the county jail in apparent violation of her bond conditions and is facing new charges.

Brianna Cole Knicely, 28, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the Town of Orange on charges of first offense DUI, resisting arrest and assault on law enforcement after police pulled her over. Police cited no rear license plate as the reason for the traffic stop.

She had been out of jail since July 18, after a jury found her not guilty of second-degree murder in the June 16, 2021, fatal shooting of 36-year-old James Manning, an Army veteran with a wife and three kids.

According to testimony, Knicely drove to Manning’s home with a gun in her purse to get some of her children’s clothes she said she had left with his wife, Jessica, Knicely’s former babysitter, in the Barboursville home.

Their child care arrangement had terminated two weeks earlier following a verbal altercation at the house over a pending DSS investigation of Knicely, who was told never to return to the house, according to trial testimony.

Jessica Manning was not there when the defendant came back two weeks later for a brief time. Knicely claimed on the stand at trial she was attacked by her husband , so she shot him.

A hung jury emerged at the trial on other lesser charges of manslaughter and unlawfully shooting into an occupied dwelling, which the prosecution is now pursuing.

Knicely was released a few days after her acquittal on the murder charge on $30,000 secured bond following more than a year spent in Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond eligibility.

In the new DUI case against her, Knicely was originally granted a new bond and released over the weekend from CVRJ. But the mother of two, a former nurse, was reincarcerated earlier this week.

That occurred when the Orange County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office entered a motion to revoke the defendant’s bond on the pending charges in circuit court and the new DUI charges in addition to violation of the curfew that is part of Knicely’s current bond conditions.

According to the Dec. 11 criminal complaint in the first offense DUI case, handwritten by Orange Police Officer PA Stingo, he stopped the vehicle Knicely was driving for not having a license plate.

Exiting the vehicle, Knicely stumbled, the criminal complaint stated. Stingo stated he viewed an open beer in the cup holder, along with five empty bottles and a can of Twisted Tea.

Knicely failed the sobriety tests, according to the complaint. The officer recorded a blood alcohol level of .10. A person can be arrested for DUI in Virginia for an .08 blood alcohol level.

“She also stated she began drinking at 7:30 and stopped around 9:30–10,” Stingo wrote in the criminal complaint.

The officer said Knicely spit on him and fought being handcuffed and placed in the police cruiser.

“While placing Knicely in the vehicle, she was resisting. [Officer] Willis and I physically placed her in the vehicle and as the door was closing, Knicely spit at me,” Stingo said in the complaint. “I asked Knicely why she spit on me and she stated, ‘The spit didn’t even hit you.’”

The new charges of DUI, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer are set for a first appearance Dec. 21 in Orange General District Court.

Knicely is also due to appear Dec. 19 in Orange Circuit Court for a show cause for violation of her bond conditions, according to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Crystal Hasting. She tried the murder case with prosecutor Katie Fitzgerald.

Per the bond conditions set in September in circuit court, Knicely has a curfew of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

She also cannot leave Virginia, must seek mental health and substance abuse evaluation and treatment, report to OAR, avoid all contact with the Manning family, maintain and seek employment, not use any social media, have GPS monitoring and live with her mother in Gordonsville, according to court documents.

The defendant is also set to appear March 3 in circuit court for a status hearing and setting of a trial date on the manslaughter and shooting charges, Hasting said.

“The Commonwealth is moving forward with those charges,” she said.

Also on March 3, will be a show cause for Knicely’s failure to appear, a misdemeanor, for a Nov. 28 status hearing in the Manning case.

Knicely’s mother called the circuit court on that day to tell them Knicely had been sick all day and was in bed. The mother requested her daughter be excused from the hearing and stated that she would have her come in to sign a promise to appear later that week, according to court records.

Louisa defense attorney Richard Harry was court-appointed counsel at trial. On Sept. 23, Harry sent a letter to the court stating he had a conflict in continuing to represent Knicely.

The court appointed Michael Hallahan, of Charlottesville, as Knicely’s new attorney, according to court records.

Hallahan confirmed Wednesday he was representing the defendant on her circuit court charges. He said he had not yet been notified of the new charges in general district court and he would look into it while in Orange on Friday.

Knicely, on Dec. 7—four days before her DUI arrest—entered a defense motion through her new attorney asking the court to ease her bond conditions related to her curfew, address and use of social media.

“The defendant would like to present evidence in support as to why her bond conditions should be modified,” according to the motion.