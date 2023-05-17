A Virginia roper will defend her title as a Top 3 seed at this weekend’s Women’s Rodeo World Championship in Fort Worth, Texas.

Martha Angelone, of Cross Junction in Frederick, Virginia’s northernmost county, ranked third for breakaway racing among more than 200 female athletes who qualified for the May 18-20 competition, according to an event release.

“Amid a hot streak, Angelone is the 2022 Women’s Rodeo World Championship Pro Breakaway Roper Champion, and 2022 National Finals Rodeo Breakaway Roping World Champion,” the release stated.

The Women’s Rodeo World Championship is a great event, and those who work multiple events could win up to $200,000 at the competition, Angelone said.

“It’s crazy they give us this chance. Winning the Women’s Rodeo World Championship changed my life last year. It was literally the reason I got to buy the two horses I have now.”

Angelone and her sister, Sarah, started roping competitively when they were in middle school, according to an email from a spokesperson with the World Champions Rodeo Alliance. Her father also started roping, even though he didn’t know much about it.

Both sisters went to breakaway clinics held by Joe Beaver, a Texas rodeo star, and a man named Ron Renvi helped them with team roping. Angelone said she learned to rope together as a family.

The Women’s Rodeo World Championship is the largest event purse in the history of women’s rodeo and will pay out $750,000 in 2023 while crowning champions for pro and challenger in team roping (heading and heeling), breakaway roping and barrel racing.

This is the fourth year the competition has been in Fort Worth, according to the release, held during the 2023 Professional Bull Riders World Finals. It will take over the iconic Cowtown Coliseum May 18-20, as the world’s preeminent women’s rodeo athletes compete for the title.

Qualifying rounds will be held May 18-19. The Top 12 in each roping event will then advance to the showdown round. The Top 3 from that round will progress to the Triple Crown of Rodeo round for the $60,000 prize.

Angelone will be the only contender to have previously been crowned a Women’s Rodeo World Champion, according to the release. The event will be broadcast on PBR’s RidePass on Pluto TV and Cowgirl Channel.