Crowd gathers in Fredericksburg for 'We the People' rally

Attendees of the “We the People” rally at Old Mill Park on Saturday were greeted at the gate with a quotation from Thomas Jefferson, reminding them that, “If a law is unjust, a man is not only right to disobey it, he is obligated to do so.”

That obligation was the pointed focus of a series of speakers, who spent the next five hours decrying perceived attacks on the Second Amendment, COVID-19 government mandates and the erosion of religious freedom among other grievances.

Starting at 11 a.m., the crowd of approximately 250 gathered around a stage draped with an oversized American flag as a backdrop. Rallygoers, few of them masked, sat on hay bales or brought their own chairs and blankets.

A few hundred yards away across the field, children clambered up an inflatable slide and chucked basketballs at hoops in a supervised play area. A man in full George Washington garb milled about, and a sheriff who sued the Clinton Administration held a book signing.

It had the feel of a family festival, albeit one geared toward a very particular type of family.

One of the events’ organizers, a Virginia Beach resident named Melissa who declined to give her last name, said the rally came together in just the past six weeks.