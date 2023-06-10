Spirits were high as thousands came to the 43rd annual CulpeperFest on Friday at Cyclone Stadium. Visitors strolled along the track to check out local businesses, listen to live music, pick up freebies and socialize with friends and community members. With over 120 vendors, there was something for everyone to enjoy. At top, attendees carry yellow tote bags encouraging support for local businesses. Earthquest director of operations Robert Haines, bottom right, introduces Igor, a black vulture, to visitors. Waking Napster, bottom left, a 1990s cover band, performs on stage.